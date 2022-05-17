ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Charges: Jhmahl Shannon Said He Strangled Man After Unwanted Sexual Encounter

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 33-year-old Robbinsdale man faces murder charges after he allegedly strangled a man following an unwanted sexual encounter inside a Minneapolis apartment last month.

Jhmahl Shannon faces two second-degree murder charges in connection to the April 22 incident.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers were called shortly after 10 a.m. to a reported assault on the 600 block of First Street North in the city’s Warehouse District. Officers found an unconscious 50-year-old man at the scene.

Despite lifesaving efforts from officers, the man was pronounced dead.

On Tuesday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the man as Patrick Moore of Minneapolis. His cause and manner of death have not been released pending the investigation.

According to the criminal complaint, Shannon told police that he met the victim at a bar earlier and went to the victim’s apartment after. Shannon said he strangled the victim after the victim sexually assaulted him overnight.

Shannon is in custody. If convicted, he could face up to 40 years in prison for the murder charge.

