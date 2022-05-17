ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Cardinals coach talks facing Chiefs, his former QB in Week 1

 5 days ago

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Kansas City Chiefs start their 2022 campaign on the road against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 11, pitting a former college quarterback and head coach duo against each other.

“I was really thankful to the schedule makers for giving us a young quarterback that hadn’t quite found his way in the league just yet, still trying to figure it out,” said Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, joking about the matchup with Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes played under Kingsbury at Texas Tech where he threw for 11,252 yards, 93 touchdowns with a 63.5% completion percentage in three seasons.

Since his time with the Red Raiders, Mahomes has gone on to win a Super Bowl championship, Super Bowl MVP award and a league MVP award.

He also became just the second player in league history to throw 50 touchdowns and 5,000+ passing yards in a single season.

The 26-year-old has broken record-after-record and hopes to lead the Chiefs to a third Super Bowl appearance and second championship ring, and it all starts against his college head coach.

“It’ll be fun,” Kingsbury said. “He sent me the little eye emoji before it even came out, so he’ll be revved up. We’ll definitely have some Texas Tech fans tune in to that one I’m sure.”

In 2022, the AFC West and NFC West will faceoff pitting the two toughest divisions in football against each other.

“We know what the Chiefs are about. They’re one of the top teams in the league, year in and year out,” Kingsbury said. “One of the greatest coaches to ever do it, Patrick, all the skill they got, have gotten better and better on defense, so that’ll be a huge challenge.”

The Chiefs have dominated the division, winning seven-straight AFC West titles, but this offseason, the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers added some major firepower to come for the crown.

“I’m excited to see what Las Vegas does with Josh McDaniels. I’ve known him a long time since my patriot days and he’s a tremendous offensive mind,” Kingsbury said. “Getting Davante [Adams], getting Chandler [Jones], they’ve had some great additions so that’s going to be a heck of a challenge as well.”

