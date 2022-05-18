ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

3 Suspected Armed Robbers Shot By Resident At Stockton Home; 1 Arrest Made

By Christopher Baker
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YGHlq_0fguBEYl00

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Multiple suspects were taken to the hospital and one was arrested after being shot during a possible robbery at a Stockton home early Tuesday morning, police say.

According to Stockton police, officers responded around 6 a.m. to the 6700 block of Everest Avenue after a gunfight between six suspects and a man trying to protect his father, Salvador Cervantes.

The son told authorities that he spotted the suspects outside of his parents’ home just before 5:45 a.m. as he was driving by. They appeared to be preparing to enter the home and rob the family. While armed with a gun, the son confronted the suspects and was involved in a shootout with them, police said.

“I get the phone call telling me, ‘Hey dad, there’s some guys waiting for you outside, don’t come out. Stay there. Stay put,’ ” Cervantes said.

Cervantes played out the what-ifs.

“I would be dead and most of the family would be dead right now at this moment,” he said.

The suspects left the scene, with three of them ending up at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Two of them, ages 25 and 20, were admitted, police say. The injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WKHLU_0fguBEYl00

Kailen Guy, 19 (credit: Stockton Police Department)

One of those three suspects — Kailen Guy, 19 — was arrested in connection to the home robbery, police said. The other two suspects had their charges referred to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office for complaint.

Shattered glass and bullet holes littered the front of Cervantes’ Stockton home. He’s a jeweler and he’s been here before.

“Ten times with guns. In the process in one of the robberies, they killed my father,” he said.

His father, Ignacio Cervantes, was a jeweler, too. Ten years ago in June, Ignacio Cervantes arrived at the Stockton flea market only to be ambushed and killed by two masked men.

“I was trying to keep him alive until the ambulance came, but when they arrived, it was too late,” Cervantes said.

We met Salvador Cervantes a decade ago when he told CBS13 about his father’s murder. He would go on to keep the family business alive.

“We’re doing what we got to do,” he said.

Now, his life was saved by his own son.

Six people shooting at him, and him by himself? God was on our side for now,” Cervantes said.

His brother, Igancio Cervantes, Jr., was angry as he watched while his family is targeted over and over.

“When this happened, I was heartbroken,” Cervantes Jr. said. “I’ve always been law enforcement myself. You think you’re there to protect the weak, as we say. I have no confidence in Stockton PD. Zero.”

The investigation into the shooting remains active.

Comments / 36

Steven Sola
3d ago

Four people tried to home invade my neighbor, three with firearms and one with a crowbar. They didn't make it through the security door. Maybe these were the same guys they tried to break in at 4am. Glad the these criminals were all shot.

Reply
21
Pippi Longstocking
3d ago

DemoCrooks will be upset about this because their voters were injured by a law abiding citizen. Now they’ll try even harder to take our weapons.

Reply(3)
28
MAD
3d ago

In reality the police are there after something happens, they cannot read minds nor predict the future.

Reply
14
Comments / 0

Community Policy