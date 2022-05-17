ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, MN

Trial begins for Minnesota man accused in fatal clinic shooting

By The Associated Press
mprnews.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJury selection is underway in the trial of a man accused of walking into a medical clinic and opening fire, killing one staff member and wounding four others last year. Gregory Ulrich is being tried on charges of murder, attempted murder and other counts in the Feb....

www.mprnews.org

