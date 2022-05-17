ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Court-appointed special master released redistricting maps. Here’s how they change local congressional and state senate districts

By Denise Civiletti
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

New York’s court-appointed special master yesterday released proposed redistricting maps for congressional and state senate districts. The congressional district map altered the boundary lines for the First Congressional District significantly from on the redistricting map struck down by the N.Y. Court of Appeals late last month. The district...

riverheadlocal.com

longisland.com

Suffolk County GOP Files Legislation to Set New Term Limit Laws

Suffolk County Legislature Presiding Officer Kevin McCaffrey and the Republican Majority announced new legislation at a press conference on Thursday, May 12, a part of the GOP majority’s “People Before Politics” slate of government reform laws. The new law limits serving in the offices of County Executive,...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longislandadvance.net

Virtual meeting held regarding new Smith Point Bridge

On Thursday, May 12, Suffolk County held a virtual meeting and public information session over Zoom regarding the plans for the new Smith Point Bridge, since several components of the project have changed since the public meeting held in 2016. The Suffolk County Department of Public Works is proposing to...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
mnn.org

One Month to Early Voting: Races to Watch in New York's June Primary Elections

(l-r) Democratic candidates for Governor Tom Suozzi, Kathy Hochul & Jumaane Williams. *Reposted from Gotham Gazette. Written by Samar Khurshid.*. New York is slated to hold two separate primary elections this year after a chaotic redistricting process led to legal challenges and United States House of Representatives and State Senate district lines had to be redrawn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
longisland.com

NYS Gov Plans to Fill Pot Holes on Long Island

Take a drive on the Long Island Expressway and you will quickly see the problem. No, it’s not the traffic. It’s the actual lack of roadway. Potholes pockmark the pavement causing stress and financial strain for drivers. New York State has come up with a plan called Operation Pave Our Potholes Program or POPP for short.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
hanlire.com

70 New York Judges Went on a Montauk Retreat. 20 Got here Down With Covid.

Greater than 70 New York Metropolis judges descended on a Lengthy Island resort final week to get pleasure from an annual three-night retreat. Within the days after, 20 examined optimistic for Covid-19. Lucian Chalfen, a spokesman for New York’s courts, confirmed Wednesday that the judges had examined optimistic. He mentioned...
U.S. POLITICS
cnycentral.com

Anti-CRT school board candidates look for wins across NY state

NEW YORK (TND) — School board elections are taking place all over New York Tuesday, and a list of anti-critical race theory (CRT) candidates are hoping for big wins. The 1776 project, an organization that sprouted to counter the liberal 1619 Project, published a tweet Tuesday afternoon with a list of candidates it was endorsing in the state’s school board elections, arguing they “will stand against woke CRT madness.”
EDUCATION
riverheadlocal

State should follow Suffolk’s lead on gas tax relief

For the past several months, gas prices nationwide have been at unsustainable highs. The average price of a gallon of gas in New York State is $4.759 a gallon. New York State’s government tried to address this issue earlier this year by passing a law cutting 16 cents off of the 33-cent per gallon existing gas tax temporarily from June 1 to the end of the year. This, although a step in the right direction, is a short-sighted half-measure approach to an issue that is continually straining the wallets of Long Island families.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

What Hochul needs from New York lawmakers on gun control

Gov. Kathy Hochul's response to the Buffalo mass shooting includes measures that she is enacting on her own, exercising her office's authority to direct the State Police to tighten a requirement under a law meant to keep guns out of the hands of people deemed to be a danger, and an effort to scrutinize potential acts of domestic terrorism.
POLITICS
riverheadlocal

Hundreds rally in Riverhead for abortion rights on ‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ national day of action

People from across the East End and beyond gathered in Riverhead Saturday to support abortion rights, in a “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally organized by local activist groups. The demonstration outside the State Supreme Courthouse on Griffing Avenue was one of more than 380 rallies that took place in cities and towns across the U.S. yesterday in a national day of action to protest the potential imminent demise of a woman’s constitutionally guaranteed right to an abortion.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Riverhead, NY
