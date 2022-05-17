Court-appointed special master released redistricting maps. Here’s how they change local congressional and state senate districts

The Dimon Estate in Jamesport has canceled all weddings it had booked for 2022, after the Town of Riverhead refused to issue a tent permits to the restaurant. “I canceled the whole season,” caterer Matt Kar, principal of Kar-McVeigh, which owns the property, said in an interview last week. Kar said he couldn’t take the chance that the town would shut him down and he’d have to cancel weddings at the very last minute.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO