Mesa, AZ

Mesa recycling program looking to lessen garbage truck fires

12news.com
 5 days ago

Garbage truck fires are preventable if hazardous...

www.12news.com

KOLD-TV

Crime scene investigation underway at Tucson apartment complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An investigation is underway at an apartment complex in Tucson on Friday, May 20. Several vehicles from the Tucson Police Department, including a crime scene van, were seen at La Posada Apartments, which is located at 6300 South Headley Road. The area is close to Mission and Valencia.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Prop 411 passes in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucsonans voted to pass Proposition 411, extending the city’s temporary half-cent sales tax instilled in 2017, on Tuesday, May 17. According to a news release from the city, Tucson officials plan to direct $740 million from estimated sales tax revenue towards a 10-year plan to improve neighborhood streets and improve street safety citywide.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Inmate from Pima County found dead at state prison

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a state prison inmate who was sentenced out of Pima County died on Wednesday, May 18. Arizona Department of Corrections officials said Aaron Smiley had reportedly hanged himself. Jail staff at La Palma Correctional Center in Eloy found him in his cell Wednesday evening.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Silver Alert for missing Sierra Vista man canceled

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Silver Alert for a missing Sierra Vista man has been canceled, according to authorities. Arizona DPS did not say why the alert for Donal Ray Duey, 84, was canceled so KOLD has reached out to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office for details.
SIERRA VISTA, AZ
santanvalley.com

Residential Fire in San Tan Valley

San Tan Valley's hometown fire department, Rural Metro, quickly got this garage fire under control in The San Tan Heights neighborhood. It is unknown at this time what caused the fire, but crews were able to contain the damage to the garage. IMPORTANT REMINDER to inspect all electrical appliances or...
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
AZFamily

Family of drowning victim wants to see changes at Lake Pleasant

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The family of one of the four recent drowning victims at Lake Pleasant wants to see serious changes at the lake to prevent future tragedies. “Something needs to be done like closing the lake, paying people emotional damage, moral damage,” said Svetlana Aranbayeva. “Let’s say if you’re speeding on the road, and we don’t get a ticket, we don’t get punished, we’re never going to improve. The same thing here.”
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

