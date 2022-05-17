Mesa recycling program looking to lessen garbage truck fires

PHOENIX — The city of Mesa declared this week a plan to manage water usage after entering a stage one shortage. Kathy Macdonald, Mesa’s water resources planning advisor, stresses it’s not a matter of running out of water, just rethinking how it’s used. “Mesa has a...
PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix and Maricopa County have joined together to open a day and night heat relief shelter for those experiencing homelessness. Two hundred people can get shelter at the new facility, located near 28th and Washington streets. The City of Phoenix says this is not a walk-up facility and clients must be referred by a caseworker.
Rush-hour traffic heads into the westbound tube of the Deck Park Tunnel during July 2020. Through KJZZ's Q&AZ reporting project, a listener asked: Whatever happened with the empty space in the middle of Interstate 10's Deck Park Tunnel?. When the Deck Park Tunnel under the I-10 opened in 1990, it...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An investigation is underway at an apartment complex in Tucson on Friday, May 20. Several vehicles from the Tucson Police Department, including a crime scene van, were seen at La Posada Apartments, which is located at 6300 South Headley Road. The area is close to Mission and Valencia.
TEMPE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. The westbound lanes of U.S. 60 near Tempe finally have a reopening date after being closed due to a water main line rupture. Well, sort of. Repairs on the spot where 8 million gallons of water...
PHOENIX – One person was killed in a fiery crash that shut down northbound Interstate 17 in north Phoenix for hours Friday morning. Two semi-trucks collided on the freeway near Deer Valley Road around 4 a.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety said. Both trucks were engulfed in flames...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucsonans voted to pass Proposition 411, extending the city’s temporary half-cent sales tax instilled in 2017, on Tuesday, May 17. According to a news release from the city, Tucson officials plan to direct $740 million from estimated sales tax revenue towards a 10-year plan to improve neighborhood streets and improve street safety citywide.
CASA GRANDE, AZ — Pinal County records and real estate database Vizzda show that an entity connected to Lucid Motors purchased about 120 acres adjacent to its existing Casa Grande manufacturing facility in May for $17.3 million in two separate transactions. The seller of the land was Phoenix-based Arizona Land Consulting LLC.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a state prison inmate who was sentenced out of Pima County died on Wednesday, May 18. Arizona Department of Corrections officials said Aaron Smiley had reportedly hanged himself. Jail staff at La Palma Correctional Center in Eloy found him in his cell Wednesday evening.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three people were injured in a fight and shooting at Funky Monk, a bar in downtown Tucson, early Saturday, May 21. The Tucson Police Department said investigators are still trying to identify a suspect. The TPD said all three are expected to survive and...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Silver Alert for a missing Sierra Vista man has been canceled, according to authorities. Arizona DPS did not say why the alert for Donal Ray Duey, 84, was canceled so KOLD has reached out to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office for details.
San Tan Valley's hometown fire department, Rural Metro, quickly got this garage fire under control in The San Tan Heights neighborhood. It is unknown at this time what caused the fire, but crews were able to contain the damage to the garage. IMPORTANT REMINDER to inspect all electrical appliances or...
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Bureau of Land Management firefighter’s vehicle was recently located in the parking lot of the Walmart in Sierra Vista after he went missing last weekend. According to the Coronado National Forest, 38-year-old Patrick Gladics was last seen in Sierra Vista on Saturday,...
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The family of one of the four recent drowning victims at Lake Pleasant wants to see serious changes at the lake to prevent future tragedies. “Something needs to be done like closing the lake, paying people emotional damage, moral damage,” said Svetlana Aranbayeva. “Let’s say if you’re speeding on the road, and we don’t get a ticket, we don’t get punished, we’re never going to improve. The same thing here.”
