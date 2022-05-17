2022 NBA Draft Lottery primer

Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 NBA Draft Lottery will take place on Tuesday night prior to Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Heat and Celtics. The half-hour event will be broadcast on ESPN beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET.

This year’s draft pool features a group of four prospects generally considered by experts to be a level above the rest of the class: Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith Jr., Paolo Banchero and Jaden Ivey. Teams that move into the top four on Tuesday night will have the opportunity to snag one of those potential future stars.

Here’s what you need to know heading into Tuesday night’s lottery:

Pre-Lottery Draft Order:

The top 14 picks in the 2022 NBA Draft would look like this if the lottery results don’t change the order: