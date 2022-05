CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The family of Erik Spaw, the driver of a submerged truck found in the Cedar River, is still waiting for his remains to be found. Spaw’s family members have posted flyers in the area of Ellis Road NW. That’s where Spaw was last seen May 6th driving between work sites. His truck was recovered from the river May 7th.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO