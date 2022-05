WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Kids 5-11-years old can now get Pfizer’s free COVID-19 booster dose by appointment only at select Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations. The boosters are available only after at least five months have passed since their second dose. But moderately to severely immunocompromised kids may receive a booster dose at least three months after their second dose.

WEST DES MOINES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO