USV Students Earn Bowling Trip

Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart urged those operating lawn mowers to pay attention. He noted that, “A lot of people when they mow their yards, and I do the same thing, turn around out in the road. People mowing their yards…pay attention. A lot of them put their headphones on, and they get in their little groove of mowing and they don’t pay the proper amount of attention.”

HARDIN COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO