Franklin County, OH

USV Students Earn Bowling Trip

By Artist
wktn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article7-12 Grade students at Upper Scioto Valley were rewarded for their hard work. 58 students...

wktn.com

wktn.com

KMS Students Visit Plaza Inn

Several Kenton Middle School students took a field trip to the Plaza Inn Casual Family Restaurant in Mt. Victory this morning. The school’s cooking and baking leadership club went on the trip. The students learned about restaurant style cooking and preparation. They made pizzas, pickled beets, and applesauce.
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

HN 5th Grade Students Host Water Walk

The 5th grade class at Hardin Northern hosted a “Water Walk” this week. It was held to symbolize the amount of walking that Southern Sudan people walk each day to and from clean water. Part of our elementary walked 3 miles, which is about half the distance of...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Kenton School District Accepting Resumes for Two Teaching Positions

The Kenton City School District has openings for two teacher positions. .Proper certification required. 1-8 or 4-9 certification. .Maintain a thorough understanding of 5th grade subject matter, pedagogy. Organizes subject content and learning goals. .Integrates technology into the curriculum. .Creates and implements interdisciplinary units. .Implements project-based learning. .Exemplifies professionalism and...
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Lions Conduct Meeting Wednesday

The Kenton Lions club met Wednesday evening at the Kenton Elks Lodge. Lion Judd Robinson provided members with an update on plans for the Memorial Day parade. Lions will be meeting at the Mary Lou Johnson Library at 9:00 am on May 30 for parade lineup. Registration is still open...
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

Two Regional Schools Receive State Funding to Improve Safety

$4.8 million in grants were awarded to nearly 100 Ohio schools to help them improve the overall safety and security of their buildings. In our region, Allen East High School in Allen County was awarded just over $79,000 and Tri-Rivers Career Center in Marion County will receive nearly $100,000. The...
MARION COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

No One Fights Alone Event in Sycamore Saturday

An event designed to help cancer patients will take place tomorrow in Sycamore. No One Fights Alone provides bags to patients who have been diagnosed with cancer. The bags are filled with items that will make their treatment a little easier and also gives them hope. No One Fights alone...
SYCAMORE, OH
wktn.com

Quest Announces Hardin County Teachers of the Year

Quest Federal Credit Union hosted the annual Hardin County Teacher of the Year banquet Wednesday at the Kenton Elks Lodge. Quest accepts nominations for all Hardin County schools from students, teachers, administrators, parents and former students who would like to nominate a teacher of distinction. The teacher of the year...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Obituary for Carol May (Payne) Nicol

Carol May (Payne) Nicol, 62, of Lakeview, OH, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, May 19, 2022, at Liberty Retirement Community of Lima after a prolonged illness. Carol was born on October 9, 1959, in Bellefontaine, OH, a daughter of the late Charles and Dorcus Johnson Payne. Carol is survived by...
LAKEVIEW, OH
wktn.com

Obituary for Peggy Jo Johnson

Funeral services for Peggy Jo Johnson will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Reverend Randall Forester officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 3 hours prior to the services at the funeral home. Peggy...
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

HCSO Conducting Training Exercise Saturday

A training exercise and drill will be conducted by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office tomorrow, May 21st; approx. 7:30am – 1:30pm at the Ridgemont School. The drill will be based upon an emergency scenario and will include emergency service personnel and civilian actors. Nearby residents and/or those passing...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Boil Water Alert Remains in Effect

A city-wide Boil Water Alert remains in effect for the city of Kenton. Water was depressurized around 9 Thursday night while a water main break was repaired. The repair was made in a few hours and pressure was restored. The Boil Water Alert will be in effect until further notice.
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

Lawn Mower Safety and Other Issues Discussed on Public Eye

Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart urged those operating lawn mowers to pay attention. He noted that, “A lot of people when they mow their yards, and I do the same thing, turn around out in the road. People mowing their yards…pay attention. A lot of them put their headphones on, and they get in their little groove of mowing and they don’t pay the proper amount of attention.”
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Multiple Kenton Residents Served Notice to Cut Down High Weeds

Several residents around Kenton were informed to cut down high weeds on their properties. Kenton Police officers served 19 residential service notices at properties around the city. The amount of time the residents and/or owners were given to cut down the high weeds was not listed on the Daily Log...
KENTON, OH
wktn.com

Installation of Roundabout in Logan County Causing Traffic Issues

The Ohio Department of Transportation has started the process of installing a roundabout at the intersection of State Route 47 and State Route 235 in Logan County. This is causing road closures and impacting traffic in that area. Motorists are encouraged to adhere to the signage set out by the...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Richwood Resident Involved in Union County Crash

An 18 year old Richwood resident was involved in a crash that occurred late Thursday night in Union County. According to the Daily Media Release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and units from the Marysville Fire Department were dispatched to US 36 east of Myers Road to investigate.
UNION COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

Alcohol and/or Drugs Suspected in Crash that Injures 5 in Lima

Both alcohol consumption and drug use are suspected as factors in a crash that injured five people in Lima Thursday evening. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Patrol, 63 year old Robert A. Younts, of Lima, failed to stop in time while driving east on State Route 117, and his car struck the rear of a vehicle being operated by 29 year old Ladasha L. Herring, who was stopped for a red light.
LIMA, OH
wktn.com

Two Sentenced Recently in Common Pleas Court

Two people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Stephen R. Manns was sentenced to a total of two and a half years in prison on one count of operating a vehicle while under the influence with a repeat offender specification.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH

