USV Students Earn Bowling Trip

Several Kenton Middle School students took a field trip to the Plaza Inn Casual Family Restaurant in Mt. Victory this morning. The school’s cooking and baking leadership club went on the trip. The students learned about restaurant style cooking and preparation. They made pizzas, pickled beets, and applesauce.
The 5th grade class at Hardin Northern hosted a “Water Walk” this week. It was held to symbolize the amount of walking that Southern Sudan people walk each day to and from clean water. Part of our elementary walked 3 miles, which is about half the distance of...
The Kenton City School District has openings for two teacher positions. .Proper certification required. 1-8 or 4-9 certification. .Maintain a thorough understanding of 5th grade subject matter, pedagogy. Organizes subject content and learning goals. .Integrates technology into the curriculum. .Creates and implements interdisciplinary units. .Implements project-based learning. .Exemplifies professionalism and...
The Kenton Lions club met Wednesday evening at the Kenton Elks Lodge. Lion Judd Robinson provided members with an update on plans for the Memorial Day parade. Lions will be meeting at the Mary Lou Johnson Library at 9:00 am on May 30 for parade lineup. Registration is still open...
$4.8 million in grants were awarded to nearly 100 Ohio schools to help them improve the overall safety and security of their buildings. In our region, Allen East High School in Allen County was awarded just over $79,000 and Tri-Rivers Career Center in Marion County will receive nearly $100,000. The...
An event designed to help cancer patients will take place tomorrow in Sycamore. No One Fights Alone provides bags to patients who have been diagnosed with cancer. The bags are filled with items that will make their treatment a little easier and also gives them hope. No One Fights alone...
Quest Federal Credit Union hosted the annual Hardin County Teacher of the Year banquet Wednesday at the Kenton Elks Lodge. Quest accepts nominations for all Hardin County schools from students, teachers, administrators, parents and former students who would like to nominate a teacher of distinction. The teacher of the year...
Carol May (Payne) Nicol, 62, of Lakeview, OH, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, May 19, 2022, at Liberty Retirement Community of Lima after a prolonged illness. Carol was born on October 9, 1959, in Bellefontaine, OH, a daughter of the late Charles and Dorcus Johnson Payne. Carol is survived by...
Funeral services for Peggy Jo Johnson will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Reverend Randall Forester officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 3 hours prior to the services at the funeral home. Peggy...
A training exercise and drill will be conducted by the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office tomorrow, May 21st; approx. 7:30am – 1:30pm at the Ridgemont School. The drill will be based upon an emergency scenario and will include emergency service personnel and civilian actors. Nearby residents and/or those passing...
Applications are being taken for the 2022 Hardin County Fair King and Queen. Anyone who will be a senior in high school for the 2022-2023 school year and will be exhibiting a junior fair project at the 2022 fair, is eligible to compete. Applications can be found on the fair...
A city-wide Boil Water Alert remains in effect for the city of Kenton. Water was depressurized around 9 Thursday night while a water main break was repaired. The repair was made in a few hours and pressure was restored. The Boil Water Alert will be in effect until further notice.
Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart urged those operating lawn mowers to pay attention. He noted that, “A lot of people when they mow their yards, and I do the same thing, turn around out in the road. People mowing their yards…pay attention. A lot of them put their headphones on, and they get in their little groove of mowing and they don’t pay the proper amount of attention.”
Several residents around Kenton were informed to cut down high weeds on their properties. Kenton Police officers served 19 residential service notices at properties around the city. The amount of time the residents and/or owners were given to cut down the high weeds was not listed on the Daily Log...
The Ohio Department of Transportation has started the process of installing a roundabout at the intersection of State Route 47 and State Route 235 in Logan County. This is causing road closures and impacting traffic in that area. Motorists are encouraged to adhere to the signage set out by the...
An 18 year old Richwood resident was involved in a crash that occurred late Thursday night in Union County. According to the Daily Media Release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and units from the Marysville Fire Department were dispatched to US 36 east of Myers Road to investigate.
Both alcohol consumption and drug use are suspected as factors in a crash that injured five people in Lima Thursday evening. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Patrol, 63 year old Robert A. Younts, of Lima, failed to stop in time while driving east on State Route 117, and his car struck the rear of a vehicle being operated by 29 year old Ladasha L. Herring, who was stopped for a red light.
Two people were sentenced recently in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Stephen R. Manns was sentenced to a total of two and a half years in prison on one count of operating a vehicle while under the influence with a repeat offender specification.
