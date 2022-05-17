ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana is the #2 state with the lowest child vaccination rates for COVID-19

By Stacker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestgated the number children vaccinated for COVID-19 in Louisiana...

Kaitlyn Bellard
5d ago

this "vaccine" is a joke. people are still getting it, spreading it, and being hospitalized even with the vaccine. start over and make a more effective vaccine then more people would consider injecting their children with it.

Louisiana Joins "Internet for All" Initiative

Governor John Bel Edwards and the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced yesterday that Louisiana has signed on to participate in the “Internet for All” initiative, which will invest $65 billion to provide affordable, reliable, high-speed internet for everyone in America by the end of the decade. Funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and administered by NTIA, the Internet for All programs will build internet infrastructure, teach digital skills, and provide necessary technology to ensure that everyone in America – including communities of color, rural communities, and older Americans – have the access and skills they need to fully participate in today’s society.
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Legislature puts finishing touches on nearly $40B budget

(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Legislature finalized budget bills on Thursday that authorize nearly $40 billion in spending for the state's annual operating budget, and roughly another $8 billion on construction, courts and other priorities. The House voted 88-7 in a final concurrence vote on Thursday to approve...
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana budget 2022-23: Winners and losers

The Louisiana State Capitol on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (Wesley Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) The Louisiana Legislature passed its final version of the 2022-2023 state budget proposal Thursday, totaling an unprecedented $47 billion with a focus on major bridge projects, increasing salaries for lower-paid government workers and paying off state debt. The...
LOUISIANA STATE
Severe Storm Watch extended until 1 a.m.

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has extended the the Severe Storm Watch for northeast Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas plus Caddo and Bossier parishes until 1 a.m. Gusty winds, hail and heavy rain are possible. Here is the forecast timeline from the High Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) model starting at...
SHREVEPORT, LA

