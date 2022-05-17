ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saatva is offering $350 off all mattress purchases of $1,000 and over for Memorial Day

By Jon Winkler and Elsie Boskamp, Reviewed
 5 days ago
Save $350 on Saatva mattress orders that are $1,000 or more during this impressive sale. Reviewed/Saatva

If you're thinking of upgrading your mattress, Memorial Day is a great time to score major markdowns on mattresses . Right now, you can keep the sweet dreams coming for years to come by shopping this incredible sale at Saatva ahead of the three-day weekend.

For a limited time, the luxury brand is offering $350 off all mattress and bedding orders of $1,000 or more. During this epic sale, you can get a queen size Saatva Classic for $1,345. Typically listed for $1,695, this best-selling mattress is a whopping 20% off ahead of summer.

We found the Saatva Classic to be one of the best hybrid mattresses we've ever tried , specifically for its three firmness levels and great edge support. Our tester said her experience with the Luxury Firm-level Classic made her feel as though she'd been transported to a high-end hotel the instant she settled in the bed. She called it "pleasantly firm" while noting how it "strikes a great balance." Although she was underwhelmed by the sub-standard movement absorption and the inconvenient size of the 14.5-inch mattress she tested, she said that the closer-to-standard 11.5-inch model could work well for solo sleepers.

If sleep is on your mind, now's the time to upgrade your bedroom with a Saatva mattress, available for a cozy price cut today. While this deal may seem like nothing more than a dream, we promise it's not too good to be true—the savings are real, but they won't be around too much longer!

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Mattress Firm#Clothing Shop#Saatva Mattress#Sur La Table
