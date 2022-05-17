ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrie Underwood will play Tampa’s Amalie Arena in February

By Maggie Duffy
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
Carrie Underwood performs at the 50th annual CMA Awards In Nashville in 2016. She will play Tampa's Amalie Arena on Feb. 4, 2023. [ CHARLES SYKES | Invision/AP ]

Fans of all-American girl Carrie Underwood will be blown away to hear that the eight-time Grammy Award winner is coming to Tampa’s Amalie Arena on Feb. 4, 2023.

Tickets go on sale May 20.

Underwood brings The Denim & Rhinestones Tour with Grammy-nominated singer Jimmie Allen, who won New Artist of the Year at the Country Music Awards and New Male Artist of the Year at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2021. Allen’s new album Tulip Drive drops on June 24.

Underwood will release her new album Denim & Rhinestones on June 10.

“I’m thrilled to be hitting the road again with The Denim & Rhinestones tour,” Underwood said in a news release. “I’m having such an amazing time with my Las Vegas residency and look forward to continuing that next year after the tour.”

A limited number of VIP packages will be available and include a selection of tickets, meet-and-greets and custom merchandise. For more information, go to carrieunderwoodofficial.com.

Tickets range $34.75-$120.25 and go on sale 10 a.m. May 20 at ticketmaster.com.

