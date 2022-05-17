ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Man fatally struck by Mercedes-Benz driver on Brooklyn parkway

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZgHvR_0fgu7F2v00
Man fatally struck by Mercedes-Benz driver on Brooklyn parkway Marcus Santos/New York Daily News/TNS

A man trying to cross Brooklyn’s busy Eastern Parkway midblock was fatally struck by a Mercedes-Benz driver, cops said Tuesday.

The victim was attempting to cross the six-lane roadway outside the crosswalk when a westbound 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL 550 slammed into him near Franklin Ave. about 9 p.m. on Monday, cops said.

The man struck his head as he hit the ground, police said. Medics rushed him to Kings County Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved.

The victim, believed to be in his mid-40s, had no identification on him and cops were working to determine his identity.

The 41-year-old woman driving the Mercedes remained at the scene. No charges were immediately filed.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily News

Drunk Mercedes driver kills three women in Long Island turnpike crash: cops

A drunk Mercedes driver killed three women when he slammed into the car they were riding in on a Long Island turnpike, police said Sunday. Dante Lennon, 22, was behind the wheel of a 2012 Mercedes-Benz when he crashed into a 2010 Lincoln Town Car with six people inside on the Jericho Turnpike in New Hyde Park about 11:10 p.m. Saturday, according to Nassau County Police. Three women sitting in ...
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
Daily News

Driver falls asleep, sparking fatal Queens crash, say police

A 41-year-old woman fell asleep while behind the wheel, sparking a fatal car crash in Queens early Saturday that killed one of her passengers, police said. The woman was driving a blue Mazda 3 north on the Cross Island Parkway near the Hempstead Ave. exit in Queens Village about 2:30 a.m. when she nodded off, cops said. The Mazda veered off the road up an embankment and slammed into a tree off ...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Teen fatally shot in head outside Brooklyn NYCHA development

A teenager was fatally shot in the head outside a Brooklyn NYCHA development, police said Sunday. The 18-year-old victim was shot twice in the head in front of the Sheepshead Bay Houses about 10:50 p.m. Saturday, cops said. First responders found the victim sprawled in a crosswalk at Avenue W and Batchelder St. Medics rushed the teen to Coney Island Hospital but he couldn’t be saved. His name ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Man, 23, fatally shot after argument on Brooklyn street

A 23-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest on a Brooklyn street early Sunday, cops said. The victim got into an argument with his killer on New Lots Ave. near Mother Gaston Blvd. in Brownsville about 3 a.m., cops said. As the quarrel escalated, the victim’s adversary whipped out a gun and shot him in the stomach, cops said. Medics rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital but he ...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Accidents
Gothamist.com

One runner dead is dead, sixteen injured at Brooklyn Half Marathon

A runner who collapsed at the finish line after completing the Brooklyn Half Marathon died Saturday morning, according to police and fire department officials. The runner, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at Coney Island Hospital shortly after 9:40 a.m., according to police. Police cited possible cardiac arrest, but are currently investigating the situation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Queens man found shot dead in stairwell of LeFrak City building

A man was found gunned down in a stairwell of a Queens apartment building Saturday, police said. Douglas Jones, 35, was discovered unconscious in a 17th-floor stairwell of a LeFrak City building on 57th Ave. near 96th St. in Corona about 1:50 p.m., cops said. Officers responding to a 911 report of an injured man found the victim had been shot once in the head. Medics pronounced him dead at the ...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Intruder high on drugs stabs man to death after leaping from balcony to balcony to break into victim’s Queens home

A drug-addled intruder jumping from balcony to balcony at a Queens apartment building stabbed a man to death after climbing through the victim’s third-floor window early Sunday, police sources said. The killer broke into the apartment on 57th Rd. near Lawrence St. in Flushing just after 2:10 a.m. as the 35-year-old victim and his wife slept inside, police said. The startled wife bolted out of ...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Driver arrested for fatal hit and run on Henry Hudson Parkway: NYPD

A Bronx driver has been arrested for mowing down a man crossing the Henry Hudson Parkway during a daylight hit-and-run, cops said Friday. Police tracked down and arrested Luis Acosta on Thursday — about 11 days after he fatally struck Victor Jose Benitez on May 8. Benitez, 23, had run across the south-bound side of the Henry Hudson Parkway near W. 153rd St. in Washington Heights about 2:30 ...
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#New York Daily News#Mercedes Benz Gl#Kings County Hospital#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
Daily News

Off-duty NYC correction officer arrested for firing gun in the air in Manhattan’s Hells Kitchen

An off-duty New York City correction officer was caught firing a gun in the air in Hells Kitchen, police said Sunday. Correction Officer Kadeem Luton, 30, allegedly opened fire on W. 46th St. and 11th Ave. about 10:50 p.m. Saturday, cops said. Nobody was struck. Luton passed the gun to a pal, Joshua Kingsley, 29, who also let off some rounds, according to police. A startled witness called 911. ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

66 guns collected at buyback event in Bed-Stuy

The Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office and the NYPD held a gun buyback event on Saturday in Bed-Stuy in an effort to get more guns off the streets. From handguns to rifles and shotguns, a total of 66 guns were collected at the Emmanuel Baptist Church. In exchange, those who turned in guns received gift cards or an iPad.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man shot and killed outside Washington Heights NYCHA building

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was shot and killed outside a New York City Housing Authority building in Washington Heights Friday night, police said. A 46-year-old man was shot in the torso and leg in front of the Polo Grounds Towers at 2949 Frederick Douglass Boulevard around 11:53 p.m., according to the NYPD. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily News

Man dies after falling off jet ski in Manhattan’s Hudson River, girlfriend rescued

A man out on a fun date with his girlfriend died Saturday night after the couple toppled their rental jet ski on the Hudson River, police said. The 23-year-old victim and his 22-year-old girlfriend, both New Yorkers, were taking a jet ski tour run by a company in Hoboken when they toppled into the water about 7:20 p.m. Saturday, police said. The Hudson’s strong current carried them downstream. ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Complex

Runner Dies After Collapsing at Brooklyn Half Marathon Finish Line, Over a Dozen Others Hospitalized

A 30-year-old man died Saturday after completing the Brooklyn Half Marathon in New York City. According to WABC, the unidentified runner collapsed at around 9 a.m. near the finish line of the 13.1 mile race. Authorities say he was immediately transported to Coney Island Hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after. The medical examiner has not determined the runner’s cause of death, but police say they believe he suffered cardiac arrest.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Police look for man who allegedly groped woman in Brooklyn

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man groped a woman in Brooklyn on Friday evening, police said. The 25-year-old was in the vicinity of Ten Eyck and Leonard streets when the suspect grabbed her buttocks before fleeing, according to authorities. Police sought help from the public to find the suspect. Submit tips to police by calling […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy