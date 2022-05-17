ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘P-Valley’ Pregnancy! Tyler Lepley And Miracle Watts Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Tyler Lepley and Miracle Watts are having a baby!

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

The P-Valley star and his longtime girlfriend are expecting their first child together, they announced on Instagram this week. While this will be Watts’ first, Lepley already shares two children with his ex-fiancée, April King.

To reveal the big news, Miracle post a video to Instagram along with the caption, “A LOVE STORY,” which showed them reenacting a scene from The Notebook . The minute-long video doesn’t reveal the news until about 54-seconds in, when Watts’ growing baby bump is finally revealed. Then, a title card reading, “TO BE CONTINUED” ended the clip.

This exciting announcement for the couple comes about two weeks after The Jasmine Brand reported that Miracle was pregnant. However, the couple didn’t confirm they have a bun in the oven until Monday, May 16.

It also follows more big news from the couple last month, when Watts revealed she was moving in with Lepley. Miracle was getting ready for the big move by selling some of the stuff from her current apartment on Instagram.

These two are one of the internet’s favorite couples right now, never shying away from telling the world how much they love eachother. Back in March, Miracle wished Tyler a happy birthday, opening up about how their relationship made her believe “Real love still exist[s].”

“Happy Birthday To The LOML,” she wrote in her caption. “Ive waited so long for a love like this, I thank God every day for not letting me give up. Thank you for loving me unconditionally, allowing me to be me, & loving me through all of our battles (cause chile we are far from perfect). Thank you for showing me chivalry and courting isn’t dead. Real Love Still Exist , I Love You!!!!”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

The post ‘P-Valley’ Pregnancy! Tyler Lepley And Miracle Watts Are Expecting Their First Child Together appeared first on Bossip .

