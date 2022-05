Service & Technology Corporation (STC) issues its Pathfinder Parkway assessment report to the City of Bartlesville. According to Bartlesville’s City Beat, the results suggest that the bird sanctuary in Robinwood Park, a culvert between the former Will Rogers Elementary School on Frank Phillips Boulevard and Sooner Park, and the path north of the Riverside RV Park at Adams Boulevard and Quapaw Avenue are the sites along the trail system that are the most in need of repairs.

