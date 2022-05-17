ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CA

New Windsor pollinator garden encourages residents to convert lawns

By KATHLEEN COATES THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1787at_0fgu6esl00

Cindy Fenton remembers exactly when she became one with nature, observing and caring about the interwoven ecosystems.

She was 8, and she had lay down in a field in her native Lompoc.

“I lay in the grass and looked up to the sky and watched spiders crawl across my hand. It was like a peak experience,” Fenton recalled.

Her love for the interconnected quality of all living things led her to create a habitat for pollinators in her Windsor front yard that “not only feeds me but other beings.”

Her yard has a vegetable garden, six dwarf fruit trees, anda native plant meadow with milkweed and wildflowers for Monarch butterflies ― whose numbers have been decimated by climate change ― bees and other pollinators to feed on.

This allows the cycle of reproduction to continue unabated.

As a member of the Windsor Garden Club, she has led a movement to encourage residents to do the same in an effort to save the planet.

Three years ago Fenton, Cristina Goulart, the town water resource specialist, and others established a Monarch butterfly way station with milkweed at the same site as the existing community garden to sustain them on their journey to nesting sites.

She has since become known as the “Monarch Lady.”

Earlier this year, she joined forces with fellow-Windsor resident Jill Plamann to create the Windsor Community Pollinators Garden to show how beautiful a habitat front or backyard can look.

It began when she asked for help potting milkweed for distribution and the two discovered a shared passion for helping the bugs and birds survive and thrive through converting grass lawns.

“It’s really cool that pollinator gardens are very pretty and very compatible with home landscapes,” Plamann said. “But it’s not just that they’re pretty. The pollinator plants are kind of like the foundation for the ecosystem. The pollinators provide food for lots of other species. Caterpillars have pockets of protein and fat” that baby birds need to thrive, she said. “Bees keep the plants going.”

The new garden, planted in March with small plants amid circles of rocks, pine chips from the town and dirt donated by Ramm Rock and Landscape, is at the far end of the community garden site. It sits next to a grove of oak trees and Starr Creek, across from the town hall at 9291 Old Redwood Highway.

Educational signs will go up next week, Fenton said.

In a year from now, the new garden will be “gorgeous” and “voluptuous” the two women said. There is also a newly started “Sunflowers for Ukraine” garden where people planted seeds on Earth Day.

“It’s just so simple, if people would do it,” said Plamann of converting lawns. She said she put her front yard garden in eight to 10 years ago.

She cautioned that people should put down big pieces of cardboard over their grass, wet it down, walk all over it and follow with 3 inches of mulch such as pine chips — not tear out their grass and put down black plastic.

“The grass rots underneath and the cardboard and grass make beautiful, frothy compost and over time it mixes with the wood chips. I didn’t get one blade of grass coming up all these years,” she said.

Black plastic “is a barrier. It will never compost,” Plamann said. Eventually it won’t stop weeds from poking through either, she said.

“All that work and expense, and you’re actually destroying the ecosystem,” she said. “It’s like that song ‘Big Yellow Taxi” where we’re paving over paradise. We’re not only paving roads, but we’re putting all this black plastic down. We’re killing ourselves!” she exclaimed.

Plants at the new pollinator garden include sages and salvias, Hood Mountain Yarrow, and manzanita trees, all native to the region. Anyone interested in planting their own native species are encouraged to go to www.cnps.org (California Native Plant Society website) and punch in Sonoma County for a list of plants native to the area.

Native plants Plamann has put in her yard include California Dutchman’s pipe vine, which attracts Swallowtail butterflies and does well on trellises; narrow leaf milkweed, the proper kind of milkweed to feed Monarchs; lupine margarita BOP; red buckwheat for beneficial insects; and monkeyflowers for hummingbirds. Also recommended are California poppies and cornflowers.

A book published this year, “Nature’s Best Hope” by Doug Tallamy, is high on both pollinator supporters’ reading lists. It details just how much of the insect and bird population has been lost (70% of songbirds) nationwide and the concept of the Homegrown National Park.

The idea is to create enough pollinator and native plant yards to equal more acreage than all U.S. national parks. There are 40 million acres of lawn in the country, and if just half of the nation’s lawns were converted, that would go a long way toward creating biodiversity to sustain life, Fenton said.

Go to homegrownnationalpark.org for more information.

“In the past, we have asked one thing of our gardens: that they be pretty. Now they have to support life, sequester carbon, feed pollinators and manage water,” wrote author Tallamy.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS San Francisco

Voracious Western Grapeleaf Skeletonizer moth discovered in Napa County vineyard

NAPA (CBS SF/BCN) -- Living up to its name, the discovery of a voracious Western grapeleaf skeletonizer moth in a Napa County vineyard has growers and agricultural officials on edge.The moth can cause extensive damage to grape leaves, often resulting in partial or complete defoliation of grapevines. The feeding can also damage fruit and lead to secondary fungal damage."We do not want this pest to become established in Napa County," said Tracy Cleveland, county agricultural commissioner. The insect trapper, Jesse Guidi, had been monitoring the presence of another pest in Pope Valley, the glassy-winged sharpshooter, when he encountered the skeletonizer on...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Appreciating the Fisherman’s Festival, removing ice plant, and a Bodega Bay town hall

This important local event provides grants to 25 local nonprofits supporting the Bodega Bay area. It takes a lot of planning and support from the board, led by Josh Perucchi, who did a phenomenal job of navigating many new unforeseen political and cultural roadblocks to make it happen. Thank you to all the volunteers who showed up with a smile and lots of positive energy. This fundraiser is completely organized and run by volunteers. The festival supports the schools, rescue, fishermen and food pantry to name a few. While salmon season opened down south, forcing our commercial fisherman to miss the Blessing of the Fleet, we had smaller local fishermen join the boat parade. It is difficult to plan when the boats will be in port due to the ever-changing dates of season openers and closures impacting our fishermen.
BODEGA BAY, CA
KRON4 News

Owens Fire smoke expected to affect Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is issuing a wild fire air quality advisory for Saturday. Officials say smoke from the Owens Fire will affect the North Bay, northern East Bay, San Francisco and Peninsula. The air quality is expected to be in the moderate range with smokey and hazy […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Windsor, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Lompoc, CA
ksro.com

Burn Permits Suspended in Five Northern California Counties

Cal Fire is suspending all burn permits for outdoor residential burning for five counties in the North Bay and Sacramento Valley. Officials say the suspension takes effect Monday for Napa, Lake, Solano, Yolo, and Colusa counties. Burn permits are still allowed within Cal Fire’s jurisdiction in Sonoma County. Officials say with dry conditions and fire season starting earlier, residents are reminded to use all outdoor power equipment responsibly. They say lawn mowers, weed-eaters, chain saws, and welders can easily spark a fire. Cal Fire has already responded to more than 700 wildfires this year.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
lakecountybloom.com

Window on Lake County: Clear Lake – Re-engineer or Re-wild?

Clear Lake is a large natural warmwater lake with a small dam, a shoreline surrounded by homes with docks, roads built around the waters’ edge, small communities and two cities with hardened street surfaces focusing rain water toward the lake forming the picture today. It’s sometimes a beautiful scene with abundant wildlife including the best fishing in the state and inhabited by several hundred bird species. But it does have some noticeable cyanobacteria blooms during warm periods and this can dampen the lake tourism industry. Has it always been this way as you sometimes hear?
LAKE COUNTY, CA
travelawaits.com

8 Amazing Things To Do In And Near Beautiful Danville, California

Venture a short distance from San Francisco to find Tuscan-like scenery and vibrant small towns for a relaxing and interesting vacation. The Tri-Valley sits about 20 miles east of the Bay Area and consists of the towns of Danville, Pleasanton, Livermore, and Dublin. When I first learned about a travel writing retreat in this area, I had no idea that it boasted high-quality wineries and diverse restaurants. Visit TriValley hosted a small group of writers and introduced us to the local treasures.
DANVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Garden#Lawns#Pollinator Garden#Garden Plants#The Windsor Garden Club
pioneerpublishers.com

Illicit discharge in Walnut Creek removed, investigation continues

CONCORD, CA (May 21, 2022) — In early May, the Contra Costa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District received reports of a potentially illicit discharge into the Walnut Creek Channel. On Thursday, May 19, the District removed the discharge. The discharge was located north of Civic Park in...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa’s Athena House is Closing for Good

A residential addiction treatment center in Santa Rosa will soon close for good after more than three decades. Athena House has been running a treatment program for women struggling with substance abuse for the past 33 years. Its parent company, California Human Development, has set June 30th as closing day. The company says it’s closing Athena House because of a drastically reduced number of patients served, inadequate reimbursement rates, late payments from delayed contracts, and rampant inflation. It also cites the pandemic. The 12 employees of Athena House will all be laid off as well. The program was one of the most affordable of its kind in Sonoma County, costing about $3,000 per month. Private treatment centers in the area generally cost between $9-thousand and $15-thousand or more per month.
SANTA ROSA, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Mendocino County Public Health issues ocean water advisory for Pudding Creek

MENDOCINO Co., 5/20/22 — Mendocino County Public Heath has issued a warning to residents to avoid contact with the ocean water at Pudding Creek to avoid impacts to human health. The ocean water failed to meet state standards during testing this week, and “contact with ocean water should be avoided for 50 yards on either side of the drainage entering the ocean,” according to the county’s environmental health department.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
KEYT

Small forest blaze burns in gusty, dry Northern California

CAMPTONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters have made good progress battling several small Northern California wildfires that erupted as the region was hit by hot, dry and windy conditions. A fire in grasslands northwest of Sacramento was contained after burning 120 acres of grasslands Friday, while a blaze south of Camptonville in the Sierra Nevada burned 26 acres and closed a highway before its spread was stopped. Red flag warnings of fire danger were up in many areas before expiring Friday night but forecasters say dry conditions with lighter winds will continue through the weekend.
CAMPTONVILLE, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Eyes on the Street: Redwood City, NL

For Bike to Wherever day, I thought about where I would go if I literally could bike wherever today. The answer, of course, is anywhere in the Netherlands. So since my boss won’t let me expense a 14-hour flight, I asked myself, what’s the next best thing?. Earlier...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
sfbayca.com

Covid update: Hospitalization rates double, wastewater samples show alarming East Bay spike

We took off masks, started going to bars and seeing friends and family. It felt like pandemic days were largely behind us. It was bliss, until it wasn’t. Case totals alone no longer paint a full picture due to the prevalence of home testing and failure of many to report results. Still, case rates are steadily ticking up across the country, with numbers all too similar to the August surge caused by the delta variant.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

How to make the most of a day trip to Angel Island

Every year on Father’s Day, my wife and daughter know exactly what I want: a family day trip to Angel Island State Park. It’s the one day of the year that I can get us all to cross the Golden Gate Bridge, catch the Tiburon ferry and take in the spectacular views of the Bay Area. Our trip involves a bike ride around the island, usually includes a half dozen other friends and always ends with a drink or dessert at the Angel Island Cantina, listening to music in the sunshine. Somehow, we always get the sunshine.
TIBURON, CA
sonomasun.com

Springs’ newest restaurant

Spread Kitchen, Christina Topham’s first brick-and-mortar restaurant, opens today in Boyes Hot Springs. The Highway 12 restaurant — the former site of Sonoma Eats — features locally-made Eastern Mediterranean food: Topham’s signature shawarma, falafels, salads, and dip plates made popular at herpop-up stand at the Friday Sonoma Valley Farmer’s Market.
SONOMA, CA
Toni Koraza

What will Oakland look like if all ice on Earth melts? Here's your answer

California doesn’t get much more Californian than Oakland. Thriving, diverse, and well-off, the average home costs just over a million dollars. The first surge of people who moved to Oakland were the individuals who could afford to move out of San Francisco after the 1906 earthquake. It’s where Kamala Harris was born, and it’s been a historical hotbed for protests of all kinds.
OAKLAND, CA
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
4K+
Followers
340
Post
551K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy