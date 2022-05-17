Woman killed in head-on crash with box truck ID’d by police

SUMMIT, N.J. -- At least one person was killed in a crash on Route 24 in Summit on Thursday.Police said around 2:30 p.m. that there was a serious accident in the eastbound lanes near Hobart Avenue. As a result, the eastbound lanes were shut down.As CBS2's Dan Rice reports, there were at least six vehicles, including a semi-truck, involved.Chopper 2 was over the scene Thursday afternoon.The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.New Jersey State Police reported several critical injuries. At least one person has died.Further details are not available at this time.Stay with CBSNewYork.com, CBS2 News and CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.

SUMMIT, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO