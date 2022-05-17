ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman killed in head-on crash with box truck ID’d by police

By Anthony G. Attrino
 5 days ago
The driver of an SUV who was killed last week in a head-on wreck with a box truck in Sussex County has been identified as a Bergen County woman who most recently lived in Florida. Janet Esser, 58, was...

Motorcyclist killed after striking rear of tanker truck

A motorcyclist was killed in a Saturday morning crash in Camden County. James Smith Jr., 47, of Bridgeton, was riding southbound on Route 42 near milepost 6.9 in Gloucester Township around 3:45 a.m. when his cycle struck the rear passenger side bumper of an oil tanker truck, according to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
6-year-old on dirt bike hospitalized after collision with truck

A 6-year-old boy riding a dirt bike Friday was hospitalized after colliding with a truck hauling a horse trailer in Mansfield, Burlington County, police said Saturday. The boy was struck by the trailer’s rear fender after the truck swerved to avoid him when he entered the roadway, a township police report said. The boy was treated for injuries on the scene, then taken to a hospital in Trenton.
Cops identify N.J. driver killed in 5-vehicle crash on Route 24

A 57-year-old man was killed and four others injured in a five-vehicle chain-reaction crash Thursday afternoon along Route 24 in Summit, authorities said. David M. Baum was driving in the eastbound right lane around 2 p.m. when his vehicle was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer, State Police said. The impact started...
Body of missing 15-year-old boy found in N.J. reservoir, mayor says

The body of a 15-year-old boy missing since Saturday afternoon was found Sunday morning at the Great Notch Reservoir in Woodland Park, officials confirmed to NJ Advance Media. The body of the boy, from Paterson, was found by the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office scuba team at about 10 a.m. Sunday “within the vicinity” of where he was last seen swimming, Woodland Park Mayor Keith Kazmark said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Police#Box Truck#Traffic Accident#Trooper Brandi Slota
Search for 15-year-old boy last seen swimming in N.J. reservoir continues

The search for a missing 15-year-old boy last seen swimming in the Great Notch Reservoir in Woodland Park continued Sunday morning, officials told NJ Advance Media. Based on the preliminary investigation, the teenager visited the 30-acre reservoir with a group of friends Saturday and was last seen in the reservoir on Rifle Camp Road, Woodland Park Mayor Keith Kazmark said Sunday morning.
Prosecutor investigating after off-duty cop involved in Newark shooting

Authorities are investigating a police officer-involved shooting Friday night in Newark. No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred shortly after 10 p.m. on Eckert Street in Newark and involved an off-duty Newark Police officer. The officer was “on-loan” to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force at...
Tractor-trailer hauling auto parts overturns on I-80 in Warren County

ALLAMUCHY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A tractor-trailer driver was injured after his truck overturned on Interstate 80 in Warren County Friday morning, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. The crash happened at around 4:38 a.m. on Interstate 80 westbound at milepost 19.2 in Allamuchy Township...
Paterson man wounded in Saturday afternoon shooting

A city man was wounded in a shooting on North 3rd Street on Saturday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 20-year-old, was struck by gunfire on North 3rd and Temple streets at around 1:42 p.m. He was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center for treatment.
At least 1 killed in crash on Route 24 in Summit, New Jersey

SUMMIT, N.J. -- At least one person was killed in a crash on Route 24 in Summit on Thursday.Police said around 2:30 p.m. that there was a serious accident in the eastbound lanes near Hobart Avenue. As a result, the eastbound lanes were shut down.As CBS2's Dan Rice reports, there were at least six vehicles, including a semi-truck, involved.Chopper 2 was over the scene Thursday afternoon.The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.New Jersey State Police reported several critical injuries. At least one person has died.Further details are not available at this time.Stay with CBSNewYork.com, CBS2 News and CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.
Multi-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead, others hurt, officials say

One person was killed and several others were hurt Thursday in a multi-vehicle crash on Route 24 eastbound in Summit, officials said. Emergency responders were called to the wreck around 2 p.m. near mile-marker nine, where crews found the crash involved five cars and a tractor-trailer, according to a statement from the city.
Young swimmer rushed to trauma center after getting caught in rip current at N.J. beach, officials say

Three children were rescued by lifeguards at an Ocean City beach Saturday afternoon after getting caught in a rip current, city officials said. Two of the juveniles, from Hammonton, were taken to Shore Medical Center as a precaution. But the third, a 12-year-old boy from Mays Landing, was rushed from the hospital to the trauma center at Cooper University Hospital, as he was breathing on his own but unresponsive, according to a spokesperson for the city.
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

