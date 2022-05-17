CBS 58 Hometowns: Sheboygan

Six people were hurt, including three firefighters, in an explosion and fire that rocked a Wisconsin marine construction company Thursday. The fire at Summerset Marine Construction in the small Waukesha County community of Eagle was still burning Thursday afternoon, but the thick black smoke that poured from the building earlier in the day and could be seen for miles was no longer visible. Eagle is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southwest of Milwaukee.

WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO