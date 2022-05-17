ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

CBS 58 Hometowns: Sheboygan

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Nicole Koglin is in Sheboygan on...

cbs58.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 58

Making a difference with dance in Waukesha

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A dance studio in Waukesha allows children with special needs to socialize, learn life skills and most importantly, feel included. Inside the Liberty Dance Center, you'll find dozens of dancers moving to the beat of their own drum. Mike Theisen's daughter Kate started the business...
WAUKESHA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Truckers face bumps in the road amidst staffing shortages

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - When the pandemic hit in 2020, and many industries were forced to stop, truck drivers didn’t. The president of the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association, Neal Kedzie, says semi-truck drivers have been through a lot during the pandemic, as essential workers, now facing supply chain issues, high gas prices and driver shortages.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Sheboygan, WI
Government
Sheboygan, WI
Entertainment
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Sheboygan, WI
WBAY Green Bay

CDC: 18 Wisconsin counties have high COVID-19 levels

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report 18 counties in Wisconsin have high levels of COVID-19, including Marinette County and a number that border WBAY’s wider viewing area: Lincoln, Marathon, Ozaukee and Washington. The CDC says face masks are strongly recommended in counties with high community spread along with more attention to other mitigation efforts: social distancing, reducing gatherings outside your household, more frequent use of hand sanitizer and/or washing hands, and cleaning high-touch surfaces.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Vandals confess to damage in Campbellsport park

CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. (WBAY) - Vandals strike in Campbellsport, again, leaving a mess in a bathroom at Fireman’s Park. It was earlier this week when damage was discovered at Fireman’s Park in Campbellsport. Soap was splattered all over the floor and walls in the women’s bathroom. A makeshift cross was stuffed into one of the toilets. It’s the third time this year that vandals caused damage in the park.
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI
CBS 58

Art on paper: Korean paper art master shares her craft in Shorewood

SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Art can be a universal language for people to communicate ideas to other cultures, one woman here in the Milwaukee area who is a Korean immigrant, uses her art of Korean paper folding to share her culture, and the story of her life as an immigrant with people young and old.
SHOREWOOD, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Mayor
WDIO-TV

6 injured in explosion, fire at Wisconsin factory

Six people were hurt, including three firefighters, in an explosion and fire that rocked a Wisconsin marine construction company Thursday. The fire at Summerset Marine Construction in the small Waukesha County community of Eagle was still burning Thursday afternoon, but the thick black smoke that poured from the building earlier in the day and could be seen for miles was no longer visible. Eagle is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southwest of Milwaukee.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Waukesha hazmat team responds to morning dust-up at Pewaukee Goodwill

WAUKESHA, Wis (CBS 58) -- Saturday at around 11:00 a.m., the Waukesha Fire Department hazmat team was called to the Pewaukee Goodwill store located at 2015 Meadow Ln. Staff members had reported respiratory discomfort and paramedics assessed 11 people while evacuating and airing out the building. The hazmat crew worked...
WAUKESHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pewaukee HAZMAT situation at Goodwill off Silvernail

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Multiple fire crews from the area and the City of Waukesha HAZMAT team responded to a situation at the Goodwill off Silvernail Road in Pewaukee Saturday. It happened around 11 a.m. Crews on scene were met by employees who said they were sorting bins when an unknown...
PEWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Good Samaritan Tells Her Story

“Nurse Sue”, as she was known shortly after administering aid at a Brown County crash scene the day before Mother’s Day, is telling her inspiring story now to Seehafer News. Susie Bown of Manitowoc is an operating room nurse at Holy Family Memorial Medical Center. Bown and her...
MANITOWOC, WI
nbc15.com

Fire in Columbia Co. causes road blockage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The east and westbound lanes on HWY 33 in Portage are blocked after a structure fire started Friday afternoon. Columbia County Dispatch said that the cause of the fire, which occurred on East Cook Street, is still being investigated. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported that...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
WISN

"Dusty" donations cause HAZMAT scare at Waukesha Goodwill

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The City of Waukesha Fire Department says they responded to the Goodwill located at 2015 Meadow Lane around 11 a.m. on Saturday for reports of what they call an "inhalation hazard." They say crews on scene were met by employees who said "they were sorting bins...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS 58

Possible 2024 RNC in Milwaukee detailed in new framework agreement

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For the first time, we're seeing what the 2024 Republican National Convention could look like if Milwaukee is selected as the host city. CBS 58 obtained a copy of a framework agreement drafted by the city that details what will be required to host the convention and how it will all come together.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Manitowoc, Brown Co. to get living snow fence, how it works:

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Any mention of snow is off the table as summer approaches, but the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is making sure a living snow fence is added before we lose the too-short warm weather. But what is a snow fence? And how does it help drivers during the winter?
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Update: Woman wanted for questioning in Green Bay found

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay police confirmed that they have located the 32-year-old woman who was wanted for questioning in connection with an active case. Just hours after the Green Bay Police Department first announced that they were searching for 32-year-old Brittney Rankel, officers were reportedly able to find her.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS 58

Legally blind man killed near 37th and Burleigh in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- A blind Milwaukee man was murdered Monday night, May 16, near 37th and Burleigh. He's another victim of gun violence that plagued the city this week. Thirty-one-year-old Deshawn Lumas was just 12 days away from his 32nd birthday. He was shot at his home and later died at the hospital.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy