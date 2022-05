Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker finally gave themselves a proper wedding after two previous marriage ceremonies! The adorable couple walked down the aisle together in front of family and friends in the picturesque Italian village of Portofino on Sunday, May 22. The Poosh founder stunned in a gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana gown featuring an endless white lace veil, while the Blink-182 drummer looked quite dapper in a classic black tuxedo.

