The School Buzz: Widefield sophomore diver breaks 41-year-old record

Laydien Dominguez is diving into the record books at a clip not seen in decades. And he's only a sophomore.

Laydien set a Palmer Pool record earlier this season. But, the week before, while at the NoCo Last Chance Dive meet at Windsor High, he also broke the Widefield 11-dive team record (412.10), a record that was set in 1981 (383.15).

Unfortunately, Laydien missed last weekend’s State meet due to illness. But the good news is that he still has two more years to compete. Susan Wickberg is the swim coach at Widefield High. She has high hopes for her team and Laydien and says she thinks he has a chance to break the 6-dive record as well, which has stood since 1974.

