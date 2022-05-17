ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

The School Buzz: Widefield sophomore diver breaks 41-year-old record

By Josh Helmuth
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 5 days ago
Laydien Dominguez is diving into the record books at a clip not seen in decades. And he's only a sophomore.

Laydien set a Palmer Pool record earlier this season. But, the week before, while at the NoCo Last Chance Dive meet at Windsor High, he also broke the Widefield 11-dive team record (412.10), a record that was set in 1981 (383.15).

Unfortunately, Laydien missed last weekend’s State meet due to illness. But the good news is that he still has two more years to compete. Susan Wickberg is the swim coach at Widefield High. She has high hopes for her team and Laydien and says she thinks he has a chance to break the 6-dive record as well, which has stood since 1974.

Do you know a remarkable athlete, student or teacher? Email me! SchoolBuzz@KRDO.com .

The School Buzz: Widefield sophomore diver breaks 41-year-old record

Related
KXRM

4A track championships: Cheyenne Mountain, Pueblo Central win titles

Cheyenne Mountain rising senior Antoni Smith could’ve focused only on his time on the podium after winning the state championship in the 4A high jump with a leap of 6’8″. Instead, he stepped off momentarily to support his classmates as they were running toward a 4×800 meter relay title of their own. “I saw that […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Sports Director Taylor Kilgore leaving KKTV

Chris, our editor for 5 years, had his last day today here at KKTV. He will be missed!. KKTV 11 News at Noon (Recurring) The Place in Colorado Springs is expanding. Colorado Department of Corrections members in the state employee’s union Colorado WINS held a rally at DOC headquarters in Colorado Springs...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Photos & Videos of Colorado’s May snowstorm

COLORADO SPRINGS — Residents of Colorado Springs shared photos and videos of the spring snowstorm that occurred over the course of this weekend. Here is a comparison of the weather the day before Saturday’s snowstorm. Damaged trees lean against power lines in videos shown below. Some powerlines have even caught flames with surrounding branches. The […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado High School Seniors Get A Special Present From Mother Nature

(CBS4) – A First Alert Weather Day in Colorado meant some graduating seniors celebrated commencement in true Colorado fashion. Some schools had to act and think quickly to move their outdoor events somewhere else that was sheltered from Mother Nature. There were the traditional caps and gowns, but for Evergreen High School, its graduation featured something unexpected, snow. The 2022 class graduated in open air at Red Rocks Amphitheater. (credit: CBS) “I’m excited. I think it’s going to be different than other graduation and more memorable,” a graduate named Kaitlyn said. Perhaps memorable in a very cold and wet way. The class of 2022...
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Education
Local
Colorado Sports
Colorado Springs, CO
Education
KXRM

USAFA Graduation preview: Olympian to fly with Thunderbirds

COLORADO SPRINGS — The U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) Class of 2022 Graduation is May 25 at Falcon Stadium, and this year an Olympic Gold Medalist from Team USA will fly with the Thunderbirds. USAFA has invited 2022 Olympic speed-skating gold-medalist Erin Jackson to fly with the Thunderbirds on their mid-morning flight over Colorado Springs. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Snow in Woodland Park makes morning travel difficult Saturday morning

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO)-- Early Saturday morning, it was quiet at the Hungry Bear. "Yea, it's going to be a slow start," said Tony Wendt, with Hungry Bear. The biggest snow fall of the year so far, meant people had to dig and plow themselves out. Residents say they saw anywhere from 18 to 22 The post Snow in Woodland Park makes morning travel difficult Saturday morning appeared first on KRDO.
WOODLAND PARK, CO
#Diving#Palmer Pool#Widefield High
KRDO News Channel 13

Police open death investigation after shooting at apartment in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One woman is dead and one man is in custody after a shooting Saturday afternoon in southeast Colorado Springs. It happened in the 3000 block of Mallard drive, Colorado Springs police said they responded to a shooting around 12:50 in the afternoon. Officers responded and found a woman in the The post Police open death investigation after shooting at apartment in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs police investigating deadly shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police now say that a shooting at an apartment complex in southeast Colorado Springs was deadly. It happened near Chelton Road and Mallard Drive. The call came in just before 1 p.m. Saturday. Police say a victim died, but they haven’t elaborated on...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Accident closes part of eastbound Highway 47 closed in Pueblo Sunday morning

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The eastbound lanes of Highway 47 are closed from the I-25 off-ramp to Dillon Drive Sunday morning, according to the Pueblo Police Department. Pueblo dispatch said a fallen wind turbine caused the closure and police asked for drivers to use alternate routes to access businesses in the area. (Pueblo Police Department) The post Accident closes part of eastbound Highway 47 closed in Pueblo Sunday morning appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
OutThere Colorado

[VIDEO] Power line catches tree on fire in Colorado

A video shared to Twitter by Ryan Hannigan shows the moment that a drooping tree branch caught fire in Colorado Springs, after coming in contact with a power line. "Sure glad there’s so much moisture here in #ColoradoSprings right now or this would be a bigger danger. Yes, we have already had CSFD out to look and they’ve notified Utilities," Hannigan said in the tweet.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Caught on Camera: Pueblo Police respond to theft at the Pueblo Athletic Club

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- An early morning break-in at the Pueblo Athletic Club garnered a swift response from the Pueblo Police Department. Wednesday morning, police say a man dressed in long sleeves, a backpack, and a face covering entered the gym just after 2 a.m. The suspect was caught on a surveillance camera breaking into The post Caught on Camera: Pueblo Police respond to theft at the Pueblo Athletic Club appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ opening in Colorado Springs Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — If you are craving a not-so-traditional hot dog and some classic barbeque, you’re in luck. A new restaurant is opening in Colorado Springs on Saturday! Jason Davis, the owner of Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ stopped by the FOX21 studio on Friday to give us a taste test of what customers can […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

How to save outdoor plants during Colorado’s late-spring freeze and snow

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A late-season snowstorm across Colorado from Friday into Saturday is expected to bring heavy, wet snow in excess of 6 inches. That has many wondering if there's any way to save their outdoor plants and flowers from dying. Daniel Hopper, co-owner of Rick's Garden Center in Colorado Springs has some The post How to save outdoor plants during Colorado’s late-spring freeze and snow appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
