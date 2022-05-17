ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Joe Biden’s FDA Commissioner Says There is No Baby Formula Shortage

By Phil Stilton
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 days ago
President Joe Biden’s FDA Commissioner Robert Califf claimed there is no baby formula shortage,...

Jimmie Doolittle
2d ago

That's odd, then why use the wartime production act to make something there's no shortage on in a hurry.... methinks there is deception coming from the potatus administration.

sally
2d ago

Lies lol. I’m in a local mom group. All the moms are stressing and showing photos of empty shelves asking for help

Sherri Mosley
2d ago

then we must be blind and not see any on the shelves. I would really like to look at each politicians bank account because you know someone is benefitting from this financially. And they know parents will pay anything to feed their kids. They have all the control

