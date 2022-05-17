Joe Biden’s FDA Commissioner Says There is No Baby Formula Shortage
President Joe Biden’s FDA Commissioner Robert Califf claimed there is no baby formula shortage,...www.shorenewsnetwork.com
That's odd, then why use the wartime production act to make something there's no shortage on in a hurry.... methinks there is deception coming from the potatus administration.
Lies lol. I’m in a local mom group. All the moms are stressing and showing photos of empty shelves asking for help
then we must be blind and not see any on the shelves. I would really like to look at each politicians bank account because you know someone is benefitting from this financially. And they know parents will pay anything to feed their kids. They have all the control
