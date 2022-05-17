ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Sioux City, SD

WATCH NOW: Sioux Laundry fire

Sioux City Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirefighters work to put out a fire at Sioux Laundry,...

siouxcityjournal.com

KELOLAND TV

Stolen sculpture recovered

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The missing sculpture has been located. According to the SulptureWalk, the sculpture “Miss” by artist Xu Long Hua was recovered Saturday evening after being damaged and stolen earlier this weekend. The sculpture is now with the Sioux Falls Police Department. There are...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux City Journal

Pilot dies in airplane crash near Wayne drag race event

WAYNE, Neb. (AP) — A pilot died after a single-engine plane crashed at the Wayne Municipal Airport, officials said. The Cessna 140 crashed Friday evening during the MayDay STOL Drag Races. The organization that planned the events said in a Facebook post the pilot crashed on final approach at...
WAYNE, NE
Sioux City Journal

Hink

Dave and Gloria Hink of Correctionville, Iowa, will celebrate 60 years of marriage on Sunday, May 29, with a card shower. Cards may be sent to to 825 Hackberry St. Box 417, Correctionville, IA 51016. Dave and Gloria were married on May 29, 1962. They are retired after operating Valley...
CORRECTIONVILLE, IA
News Channel Nebraska

GoFundMe started in Lantz Family's honor following tragic accident

WISNER, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska woman's family is mourning her loss following a tragic accident on May 14th. 38-year-old Tara Lantz and her husband were involved in a two-vehicle accident that killed her and injured her husband, Curt Lantz Jr. Since the accident authorities have identified and arrested the...
WISNER, NE
State
South Dakota State
City
North Sioux City, SD
News Channel Nebraska

Teen victim in Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities are investigating a shooting in Omaha Saturday. Omaha Police Department said that they are investigating a shooting that happened at 2719 N 40th Street on May 21 just before 12:30 a.m. Authorities said that a teenage victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
OMAHA, NE
dakotanewsnow.com

Teen sustains life-threatening injuries after crash on I-229 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are investigating following a rollover crash in southern Sioux Falls. The accident happened around 3:15 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 229 near Western Avenue. Authorities say a 16-year-old male was driving northbound when he attempted to pass between two vehicles, struck the passenger...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux City Journal

Yard of the Month program starts in June

Many of us spend a lot of time in our yards to make them beautiful to enjoy with family and friends. Here's your chance to get recognized for it!. During the months of June through September, you can nominate your yard, your neighbor's yard, a friend's yard or any yard in Sioux City for Yard of the Month.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Larrew

Duane and Delores Larrew, formerly of Sioux City, will celebrate 65 years of marriage on Thursday, June 2, with a gathering of family and friends from 2 to 5 p.m. at Lansky's Pizza, Pasta, & Philly, 1131 N. Broadway, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Cards may be sent to 3405 S Tomahawk...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Western Iowa Today

2 Hurt in Pottawattamie County Crash

(Minden) Two people suffered injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Pottawattamie County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 2:45 p.m. on Thursday on Eastbound Interstate 80 near the 34-mile marker. Authorities say two passengers, 58-year-old Ann Schiefelbein and 31-year-old Olivia Ritter, both from Johnston, were injured in the accident.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
Sioux City Journal

5 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $1,495,000

The modern elements and exquisite architecture of this 2 story home will amaze you. The combination of metals, hardwoods & stone with well-planned lighting and technology make this a stand-out property. The foyer is polished concrete and a stone gallery wall with a half bath steps away. The sunken living room has a 20ft ceiling, wetbar with beverage fridge, gas linear fireplace, walnut hardwood floors and a slider to the outdoor patios. The dining room has sliding glass panels that open to provide a wall-less view of Whispering Creek Golf Course, a temp-controlled wine wall enclosure with glass doors. Open concept plan to the kitchen with Thermador appliances and induction cooktop, built-in walnut table and benches, pantry with prep counters, island and peninsula bar stool space so your inclusive entertaining space is phenomenal. Primary suite on main has a fireplace, bathroom retreat with tiled walk in shower, heated floors and towel bars, floating vanity with dual sinks in quartz, TV in the mirror, deep soaker tub and WIC with closet system. Second suite on main has a huge tiled shower with dual sinks in quartz and WIC. Main floor laundry has generous cabinets and storage closets, laundry shoot and includes the Washer/Dryer new in 2022. Custom stairway leads you to the 2nd level and family room with wetbar, fireplace, hardwoods and slider to the upper level patio. Down the hall is a half bath, bedrooms 3 & 4 are spacious with built-in shelving, plush carpet, vaulted ceiling, WIC, bathroom with tiled shower and quartz sink top, bedroom #5 has a hardwoods, vaulted ceiling and closet with storage system. Triple garage has oversized doors, heater, half bath, floor drain, salt shoot to the water softener, separate room for the garbage containers. The back patios have 4 overhead heaters, fireplace, built-in grill and barstool space, and firepit circle. Tax abatement good til 2027. Future lower finish for over 7000 SqFt potential. Impressive! Agent is related to sellers.
SIOUX CITY, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kiwaradio.com

Five Fire Departments Fight Fire On Abandoned Farm Place Between Sheldon and Boyden

Boyden, Iowa — A barn and a corn crib were both destroyed in a fire on Sunday night, May 15, 2022, near Boyden. According to Boyden Fire Chief Chris Starkenburg, about 11:28 p.m., the Boyden Fire Department was called to the report of a barn fully engulfed near 320th and Lily Avenue, four miles east of Boyden or three miles west of Sheldon.
BOYDEN, IA
thebestmix1055.com

Employee arrested for theft

Fremont police responded to a call at 12:40 Wednesday afternoon in the 2800 block of East 23rd Avenue North in reference to an employee theft. An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest of Delaney E. Dickens, 21, of Omaha for theft by unlawful taking. The estimated loss is $2,800.
FREMONT, NE
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Big Head Todd fan Chris Myres

Chris Myres talks about the band Big Head Todd and the Monsters during an interview at his Sioux City home. He estimates that when the band performs on June 4 at WinnaVegas Casino Resort, it will be his tenth time hearing them live.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: We support Jacklyn Fox for Woodbury County Attorney

We, the people who are invested in Woodbury County’s future, urge Republican primary voters to support Jacklyn Fox for Woodbury County Attorney on June 7. We are business owners, law enforcement, teachers, jurors, doctors, advocates, parents, attorneys, survivors, and soldiers. We are the people our county attorney serves. We come together from all backgrounds to support the obvious choice to move Woodbury County in the right direction for change. This is why we support Jacklyn Fox:
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
thebestmix1055.com

Wisner businesswoman dies in 2-vehicle accident

A Wisner businesswoman died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle accident Saturday morning. Tara Lantz, 38, owner and operator of Lantz’s Steakhouse, was a passenger in a pickup driven by her husband, Curt Lantz Jr. of Beemer when the accident occurred at 12:05 a.m. two miles east of Wisner on Highway 275. According to the Cuming County Sheriff’s office, a 2007 Honda Accord driven by Jacob Kenney of Omaha was headed westbound when it appeared to have crossed the center line striking Lantz’s 2017 Ford F-150 pickup which was headed east.
WISNER, NE
nwestiowa.com

Rural Ashton woman jailed for meth, more

ROCK RAPIDS—A 50-year-old rural Ashton woman was arrested about 1:15 p.m. Sunday, May 15, in Rock Rapids on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Amanda Jean McDonald stemmed from a welfare check at her residence southwest...
ASHTON, IA

