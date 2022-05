Broadcast journalist and Alexandria resident Julie Carey is celebrating 30 years at WRC-TV this spring, the last six as Northern Virginia bureau chief. She and her husband, a fellow journalist, moved to the area way back when from the Hoosier State, where they met at Indiana University. She landed her first job there at KCRG-TV in Cedar Rapids. "It was the perfect place to start — big enough that there was a lot going on and small enough that I could make rookie mistakes."

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO