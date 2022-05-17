ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramus, NJ

Medical Episode Sends Truck Off Route 17

By Jerry DeMarco
 5 days ago
Southbound Route 17 near the northbound Garden State Parkway. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A delivery truck barreled off Route 17 in Paramus when its driver had a medical emergency, responders said.

The Ski Barn truck ended up in a water detention area on the southbound highway just past the Garden State Parkway around 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 17.

The condition of the hospitalized driver couldn't immediately be determined.

Belfi's Towing removed the truck as rubberneckers thickened the already-busy highway.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this account.

