Nolan Gorman and Matthew Liberatore have been paired together since they were four and five years old, respectively. You may have heard that before. The Arizona natives were first teammates on a coach pitch team at that age, played summer ball together in high school and went three picks apart from one another in the 2018 Draft (Liberatore 16th to the Rays, Gorman 19th to the Cardinals). Even when it looked like they could be separated, fate brought them back together when St. Louis traded for Liberatore in January 2020. The pair were roommates at the alternate site that summer and then again at Triple-A Memphis last season.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO