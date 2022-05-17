Two injured in Church Road accident Monday

GEORGETOWN, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Thursday evening in Georgetown. According to police, shortly before 6 p.m., a 2015 Honda Civic was traveling southbound on East Trap Pond Road, approaching the intersection at Hardscrabble Road, where there is a posted stop sign. At the same time, a 2014 Honda Accord was traveling westbound on Hardscrabble Road, approaching the intersection at East Trap Pond Road. Police say Hardscrabble Road is a through-way at this location, and vehicle traffic is not required to stop.

