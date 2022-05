Two men who broke into an Aiken jewelry store earlier this month are being sought. Sheriff’s investigators need help in identifying the men who smashed a front window to gain access to the Floyd and Green Jewelry Store in the 500 block of Silver Bluff Road early the morning of May 2. Both suspects are black and wore mostly dark clothing, masks and gloves. Investigators believe they drove away in a dark colored sedan parked nearby. Tips can be passed on anonymously to Aiken County investigators or Crimestoppers of the Midlands.

AIKEN, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO