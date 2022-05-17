ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Central Red Devil Baseball headed to State Tournament for first time in 26 years

By WTVM Staff
WTVM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Central Red Devils took on Auburn this past weekend, in the 7A Final Four Round of the Alabama State Playoffs. After the first two games ended in walk-off fashion, there was a lot to look forward to in the series finale. The series...

www.wtvm.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTVM

Columbus cheer team wins big at national competition

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local cheerleading team, The Mojave Pythons of United Cheer and Tumbling, has made their coaches and families proud becoming 1st place champions. The team recently won 1st place in the 2022 Summit Competition - it’s considered one of the biggest cheer competitions in the cheer world. The Columbus team worked hard all year leading up to the big competition in Orlando.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

PHOTO: Fisherman sets new state record by catching 67-pound catfish

UNION COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now/Gray News) - A fisherman in South Dakota has set a new state record with his latest catch. According to the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks, Ethan Evink caught a massive flathead catfish in the Missouri River in Union City. The fish was so giant it set a new record in South Dakota.
UNION CITY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama State#Series Finale#Sports#State Tournament#Wtvm#Central In Game 1#The Red Devils#Auburn#Alabama Baseball S
WTVM

Georgia GOP gubernatorial candidates to visit the Fountain City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Election Day is swiftly approaching, and both Georgia GOP gubernatorial candidates are making their way to the Fountain City. One of Georgia’s candidates for governor will host an event in Columbus tomorrow. David Perdue will host a meet and greet at Flightways Columbus, near the...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Wetter Weather Returns for the Weekend; Sunday the Wettest Day Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weekend is almost here, and chances for rain and storms will be increasing from what we have had to deal with so far this week. For both days, the best chances will still be in the afternoon and evening hours, with the first parts of both weekend days expected to be dry. For Saturday, the coverage will be around 30-40% with that number closer to 60-80% on Sunday. If you have weekend plans, make sure you have the umbrella on standby just in case, especially Sunday, and be ready to move inside should lightning threaten. For next week, the unsettled weather will stick around with better chances of rain moving back in for Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Tuesday - Election Day - the forecast will feature a little lower chance of showers and storms, and either way it won’t be a washout. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s through next week because of the coverage of rain, storms, and clouds. For next Friday it will dry out as clouds decrease, and we should be set up for a dry and warm weekend for Memorial Day weekend... for now. We’ll keep fine-tuning that forecast as we get closer!
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

YES Program in Opelika helping teens find jobs

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A program opening back up in Opelika is helping high school students find summer job opportunities within the city to help gain meaningful work experience. The YES Opelika Program is an eight-week summer employment opportunity for high school students to get work-related experience. Whether this is...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Auburn man convicted of secretly filming woman outside her bedroom window

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County jury has found an Auburn man guilty on four counts of first-degree voyeurism, the Lee County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. According to officials, 26-year-old Trevor Cofer was arrested in 2019 when the victim’s boyfriend found Cofer standing outside the victim’s bedroom window recording her with his cell phone.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Police investigating after man injured in shooting near Hwy. 280 in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is investigating shooting that left one person in critical condition. On May 19, at approximately 7:00 p.m., the Phenix City Police Department responded to 1700 US Hwy. 280 in Phenix City in reference to a person being shot. Upon arrival officers made contact with a 23-year-old black male suffering from a gunshot wound.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Florida woman throws fake snake at deputy after chase

INDIANTOWN, Fla. (WPBF) - A Florida woman is accused of throwing a rubber snake at a deputy, one of several charges she now faces after a bizarre chase. “Yeah. I think one of the takeaways from this whole thing is that there’s nothing routine about a routine traffic stop,” Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said.
FLORIDA STATE
WTVM

Man arrested, charged after police standoff on Westgate Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man has been arrested on multiple charges after firing at officers during a nearly six hour standoff. On May 19, at approximately 10:45 pm., officers with the Columbus Police Department were dispatched to 3838 Westgate Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers encountered a female victim outside of the residence who reported that she had been assaulted by her husband and that he was in possession of a handgun.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Opelika police searching for suspect in card theft

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating a fraudulent use of a card and is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect. On April 8, Opelika police began investigating a report of a card fraud case. At approximately 5:35 p.m. on April 8, the suspect entered Hobby Lobby, located on Enterprise Drive, and proceeded to steal a wallet out of a shopping cart.
OPELIKA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy