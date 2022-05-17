Pelosi calls for condemnation of ‘vile hate’ on International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia

Tweet

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday urged for Americans to condemn “vile hate” against members of the LGBTQ community on International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, saying that the “fight remains as urgent as ever.”

“International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia is an opportunity to join together in condemning the vile hate that still threatens the safety, well-being and fulfillment of our LGBTQ friends, neighbors and loved ones,” Pelosi said in a statement.

“Today, and every day, we recommit to rooting out discrimination from our schools, our workplaces and the very fabric of our society,” she continued. “That fight remains as urgent as ever, as right-wing forces target trans students, Republican leaders threaten to unwind marriage equality and a radical Supreme Court takes aim at Americans’ most fundamental rights.”

The California Democrat highlighted pieces of legislation that the House passed in upholding protections for the LGBTQ community, including the Equality Act, which bans people from being discriminated in areas such as housing, credit and education due to a person’s gender identity, sex or sexual orientation and was sponsored by Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), the chairman of the LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus.

Pelosi also noted the repeal of “don’t ask, don’t tell,” legislation enacted in 1994 that barred openly gay people from serving in the U.S. military and was later repealed under former President Obama.

Pelosi’s comments come against the backdrop of laws being passed in states across the country that ban transgender athletes from competing in sports that align with their gender identity.

The issue has split some members of the Republican Party — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) vetoed similar legislation. Utah lawmakers have already overridden Cox’s veto, and some lawmakers are anticipating overriding Holder’s veto on their legislation soon.

Amid a looming final decision over the fate of Roe v. Wade after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion indicated the high court would get rid of federal-level abortion protections, some are worried that the case could have consequences for other rulings, such as the 2015 landmark decision that found it unconstitutional to ban same-sex marriage.

“We remain committed to ending this intolerance. Everyone deserves to live with respect, dignity, and safety. The United States affirms that all LGBTQI+ individuals, couples, and their families are valid and valuable,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in his own statement.

“In line with commitments made at President Biden’s Summit for Democracy and resulting Year of Action, we will continue to support reforms to yield a world free from discrimination and violence, so that all of our LGBTQI+ friends, colleagues, neighbors, and family may live freely with dignity and equal respect for their human rights.”