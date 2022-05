Theory Wellness, Inc., is expanding its Hi5 beverage brand with the launch of Hi5 Energy, a new, fast-acting, cannabis-infused energy beverage. Starting on May 20, the newest addition of the Hi5 family will be exclusively available for purchase at Theory Wellness Massachusetts locations in Bridgewater, Chicopee, and Great Barrington in regular and sugar-free citrus varieties. Later this spring, Hi5 Energy is also expected to roll out to the company's partner dispensaries in Massachusetts, as well as to its locations in South Portland, Bangor and Waterville, Maine.

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO