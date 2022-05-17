Shad Derby parade and festival set for Saturday in Windsor

Windsor Historical Society file photo

WINDSOR — The Shad Derby Festival is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday on the Windsor Town Green.

The event will feature a 5K road race starting at 10 a.m., and a parade that will start at 11:30 a.m.

The parade will leave Windsor High School heading east on Capen Street; then north on Broad Street, ending in Windsor Center.

The parade is to feature many groups, including the Windsor High School marching band, the Windsor Fife and Drum Corps, the Shad Derby Monarch and the Royal Court, the Shad Derby Queen candidates, first responders, school groups, sport groups, Scouts, worship groups, and more.

The Windsor Town Green will be packed with plenty of local entertainment — magicians, games, musicians, and family fun activities for all ages. Vendors will have goodies for sale. Civic groups and local organizations have booths to provide information. A beer garden is planned.

Broad Street between Batchelder Road and Poquonock Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Additionally, Capen Street east of Crest Drive and Broad Street north of Capen Street will close during the parade. Detour routes will be clearly marked. Local businesses will remain open.

Parking is available at Sage Park Middle School and Windsor High School. Handicapped parking is available in the Farmer’s Market lot at the corner of Maple Avenue and Broad Street. Vehicles found parked in designated “no parking” zones will be ticketed and towed.

For questions about parking or road closures contact Sgt. Nicholas Dally of the Windsor Police Department at 860-298 4326.

For information about the parade or festival, visit www.windsorshadderby.org/