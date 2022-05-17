ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REE Automotive Q1 Loss Widens; Says P7 Commercialization On Track

By Shivani Kumaresan
 5 days ago
REE Automotive Ltd REE reported a first-quarter FY22 net loss of $(23.01) million versus a net loss of $(12.6) million the previous year. Non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.10),...

