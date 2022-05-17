ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

Republicans endorse Harper for 3rd Senate District

By Joseph Villanova / Journal Inquirer
 5 days ago
At their convention Monday night, Republicans unanimously endorsed Matt Harper of East Hartford in his bid for the 3rd Senate District seat.

The seat, which represents East Hartford, South Windsor, Ellington, and East Windsor, has been held by Sen. M. Saud Anwar, D-South Windsor, for three years.

Anwar won a special election in February 2019 after former legislator Timothy D. Larson was tapped by Gov. Ned Lamont to head the state Office of Higher Education. Anwar ran unopposed in the 2020 election.

Harper, a former pastor who works as a safety consultant for HazCommpliance in South Windsor, has run for office in the past. He ran unsuccessfully for the 11th House District seat in 2020 against Rep. Jeff Currey, D-East Hartford. He also lost to Democrat Mike Walsh in the East Hartford mayoral election in 2021.

South Windsor Republican Town Chairwoman Stephanie Weintraub said Tuesday morning that it was “inspiring” to see all four towns rally behind Harper.

“We’re excited to have a strong candidate to run in the 3rd District … it’s going to be a grassroots effort to help Matt win the election,” Weintraub said.

— Joseph Villanova

Manchester, CT
