Coventry Town Council proposes reduced budget

Michelle France / Journal Inquirer

COVENTRY — After a failed budget referendum earlier this month, the Town Council voted 5-2 along party lines Monday to adopt a reduced $44,041,690 budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year, with Republican council members John French and Julie Blanchard voting against it.

The reduced budget has additional spending cuts of $197,750 from the previous $44.2 million budget that failed at the May 3 referendum, and includes a 3.82% spending increase, down from the previously proposed 4.28% increase.

The revised budget requires a tax rate of 31.61 mills to fund it, an increase of 0.46 mills, or 1.48%, which is down from the previous budget’s proposed 2.7% tax rate increase.

One mill equals $1 in taxes for every $1,000 of assessed property value.

“Those of us sitting at this table tonight understand the concern of those who felt they couldn’t support the budget,” Town Council Chairwoman Lisa Thomas said during Monday’s council meeting, noting that residents have felt the impact of an increased cost of living.

Under the proposal, Board of Education expenditures are reduced by $75,000 for a total of $28.9 million, a 1.93% spending increase from last year.

The town’s operating expenditures are reduced by $81,750 for a total of $11.05 million, a 4.12% spending increase from last year.

Some of the spending cuts include the elimination of the assistant town manager position, the delayed hiring of a public works employee, and cuts made to both the tree removal and sand/salt budget.

Council members had mixed feelings on the removal of the assistant town manager position, the duties of which would have included grant writing for the town.

“By removing this position I think we are leaving money on the table … that said, the constituents and the townspeople have spoken,” Councilwoman Robyn Gallagher said.

Thomas said town staff does not have the time to apply for a large number of grants. Still, the council decided that it is not the right time to create the position.

Council members also debated the best use of federal pandemic relief funds to supplement the town’s emergency services in the revised budget. The service has been operating at a loss from decreased revenue.

The original budget included a $437,500 transfer to the town’s ambulance fund, with $50,000 coming from the federal relief funds.

But the council decided Monday to dedicate $250,000 of the federal relief funds to the town’s emergency service shortfall, reducing the amount to be paid by local taxpayers.

French advocated for having the entire $437,500 transfer to the ambulance fund paid with federal pandemic relief funds.

Town Manager John Elsesser said Monday if the town were to dedicate more of the relief funds for the 24/7 staffing of the ambulance service, it would mean the funds could not be used to replace the middle school ventilation system.

“You’re taking away from school air, in my opinion,” Elsesser said.

Thomas also noted that paying the entire ambulance fund transfer using a one-time federal grant would create a fiscal hole in next year’s budget.

“If we go down to nothing, and then next year there isn’t this money to help fill those holes, we’re going to be looking at a huge increase,” she said.

The revised budget will be presented to residents during a May 25 special public hearing at Coventry High School and will be voted on in referendum on June 7.