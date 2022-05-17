ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky COVID-19 Positivity Rate Inching Back Up

By Dave Begley
somerset106.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKentucky’s COVID-19 positivity rate, once as low as just 1.97% in early April, is inching higher once again, to 9.35% as of Monday. According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, this is the seventh consecutive week...

www.somerset106.com

Comments / 0

Related
somerset106.com

Gov. Andy Beshear Announces Lowest Unemployment Rate In Kentucky History

Governor Andy Beshear held a news conference to make what he called a “historic announcement”. Beshear opened by saying Kentucky’s unemployment rate was officially at its lowest in the Commonwealth’s history. According to the Governor, the state’s 3.9% unemployment rate comes after one year of major success for the state in terms of the economy. Kentucky Center for Statistics website states that these numbers do not include people who have not sought a job in the last four weeks. Under Gov. Beshear’s leadership, more than 33,000 new jobs have been created and private-sector investment has reached more than $17 billion.
KENTUCKY STATE
somerset106.com

Local Law Enforcement Agencies Announce The “Click It Or Ticket” Campaign

The London Police Department, Laurel County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police are remind drivers to buckle up during the “Click It Or Ticket” campaign. Officers say it’s an educational and enforcement campaign. They say the overall goal is not to write tickets, but to get people to wear their seatbelts and save lives. State data shows that 806 people died in car crashes last year. 15 thousand lives are saved each year by wearing seatbelts. In Kentucky, of the traffic fatalities last year, more than half were not wearing seat belts. Police say if they do write a ticket, they hope it saves a life. They say it takes about three seconds to buckle up and it could mean your life and that your family will have you around for a while. The “Click It Or Ticket” campaign is during the Memorial Day Holiday through June 5th.
LONDON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy