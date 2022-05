The number of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Mississippi has jumped by more than 300 percent in the last 30 days, state health department records show. On Thursday, the state reported 452 new cases had been found in a 24-hour period that ended at 3 p.m. Wednesday. That brought the 7-day average of new COVID-19 cases to 420 new cases per day.

