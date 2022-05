Shelby County is set to have a state-of-art health care facility soon. Read all about it here. Ascension St. Vincent’s is drafting a plan for an ambulatory center that includes a freestanding emergency department, primary care, medical equipment and multi-specialty space in Pelham, according to The Birmingham Business Journal. They have also requested another facility that can house Ascension St. Vincent’s and UAB Medicine, so patients can access primary and specialty care assistance. The total cost of this project is $35 million.

SHELBY COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO