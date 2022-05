Skagit County remains at a “High” disease transmission level, a trend across most counties on the Western side of the state. Skagit County’s 7-day case rate has increased by 1 percent since last week. The county's 7-day hospitalization rate has remained steady at 3.8. For the 5th week in a row, no new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Skagit County. Our County remains at a “High” disease transmission level, a trend we’re seeing across most counties on the Western side of the state.

SKAGIT COUNTY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO