It's been some time since Erin Andrews and Tom Bergeron were fired from Dancing With the Stars, much to fans' dismay. You might be wondering what the state of the pair's relationship is since they both took on hosting duties for the dance competition. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Andrews shared that she and Bergeron still keep in touch and that she was actually supposed to catch up with him recently before a major sporting announcement derailed their plans.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO