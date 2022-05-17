ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Davenport DREAM Project Opens For Fourth Round Of Applications

By Connor Kenney
 5 days ago
If you own a home in parts of Davenport, you could receive some money to help spruce up your home. The City of Davenport announced that they are taking applications for the Davenport DREAM Project, a program that gives residents money for home improvements. On Monday, the City of...

B100

B100

B100

B100

homegrowniowan.com

Why lilacs in Iowa turned a whiter shade of pale

Numerous Iowa gardeners have noticed a change in the color of their lilacs this spring. Normally purple lilacs, to quote Procol Harum, turned a whiter shade of pale. The perfumed blossoms, a springtime favorite, still carried their fragrant scent, but didn’t look as colorful as in previous years. Linn...
LINN COUNTY, IA
94.1 KRNA

15 Iowa Restaurants on the Water That You Can Visit This Summer

We may not have as many bodies of water as Minnesota or Michigan, but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy the ones we have!. If you're looking to have some food or drinks out on a patio by the water this summer, there are quite a few places here in Iowa that you can check out! Whether you're traveling over to Arnolds Park and Lake Okoboji, or just looking to take a little day trip somewhere in Eastern Iowa on the Mississippi River, you have options.
IOWA STATE
B100

B100

B100

B100

B100

B100

