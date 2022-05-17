ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

Popular “Tough Guy” Character Actor Passes Away At 79

By Eric Greene
Live 95.9
Live 95.9
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sometimes when actors who aren't considered "big box office draws" pass away, the spotlight often shies away or, even worse, tends to overlook them. Well, Berkshire County, I'm not going to let that happen in this particular case. One of my all-time favorite character actors, who was especially adept...

live959.com

Comments / 7

Alabama State
