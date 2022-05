A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing the firearm he used to shoot another person during an argument. Dana Ray Day, Jr., 32, of Jefferson City, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to 10 years in federal prison without parole. The sentence is the statutory maximum penalty for this offense. The court also ordered the federal sentence be served consecutively to the 25-year sentence imposed in an unrelated state case in which Day was convicted of two counts of assault in a fatal shooting.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO