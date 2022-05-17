ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laplace, LA

STATE CHAMPS x2: Comets win baseball finals days after receiving football championship rings

By Brooke Robichaux
L'Observateur
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAPLACE — Under the leadership of Coach Wayne Stein, St. Charles Catholic has for the first time in school history claimed the state title in both football and baseball. Just three days after receiving their state championship football rings, the Comets hopped on a bus to Hammond to face top-seeded St....

www.lobservateur.com

Comments / 0

Related
L'Observateur

Comet golf team finishes season at state

LAFAYETTE — The St. Charles Catholic golf team reached the state tournament, a two-day round held earlier this month in Lafayette. The first day, the Comets combined for a team score of 322. This score placed them sixth of eight teams. On the second day of play, the comets combined for a team score of 334. The team combined for a final total of 656, finishing in sixth.
LAFAYETTE, LA
L'Observateur

Kathryn Riggs (Bachman) Page

Kathryn Riggs (Bachman) Page, age 76, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Gonzales, Louisiana. She was born June 10, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois to t. he late Margaret Truesdell and Charles Edward Bachman. Kathryn lived in Gonzales, Louisiana for the last 12 years so she could be closer to her children and grandchildren. After spending her early childhood in Belgium and Germany, she moved to Baton Rouge and attended LSU. There she met her husband of 56 years and they moved to Laplace in 1973. She was an active member in several civic organizations, such as Alliance for Improved Government, The Laplace Newcomers Group, Community Improvement Association, LaPlace Jaycees Woman’s Auxiliary, Home Rule Charter Commission for St. John the Baptist Parish, and was an elected member of the East St. John Parish School Board. When her children were little, Kathryn was a homemaker and returned to college and got a master’s degree from UNO in history as an archivist. She was an adjunct professor at UNO, teaching classes in woman’s history and a curator of special projects for the Louisiana State Museum at the Mint in New Orleans, Louisiana. But what she loved the most was her role as Nana to her 6 grandchildren and her grand niece and nephews. Kathryn loved making clothes for her grandkids, as well as their dolls and barbies. She made blankets for pet shelters, knitted baby blankets and made amazing hardanger christmas ornaments to be cherished for years. Kathryn enjoyed traveling, and she brought her grandchildren, one per summer, to Connecticut over the summers when they turned 12 so they could get a chance to spend Individual time getting to know her sister, niece and nephew’s families.
GONZALES, LA
L'Observateur

Craig Joseph Mollere

Craig Joseph Mollere passed away on May 17, 2022 at the age of 76. He was born in New Orleans, LA and was. a lifelong resident of Reserve, LA. Craig loved the outdoors, fishing, crabbing and politics. He was the owner of Mollere Supply and loved St. John Parish. Craig never met a stranger. He loved spending weekends at the camp but most of all, time with his family.
RESERVE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laplace, LA
City
Start, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
L'Observateur

Body of Missing Boater Found and Recovered from False River

The body of a Baton Rouge man was recovered from False River this morning, May 22. Search and rescue crews recovered the body of Kenneth St. Romain around 8:40 a.m. Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating the two vessel collision that resulted in two fatalities that occurred on May 20 in False River. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on May 20 and it involved a near head on collision between a 20-foot vessel and a bass boat.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Oh So Cute Monograms & Boutique celebrates grand re-opening

LAPLACE — There was never any doubt that Oh So Cute Monograms & Boutique would return to the community after Hurricane Ida. Following the storm, owner Hailey Chapman Ralser went through the process of gutting the building, throwing away damaged clothing, and rebuilding the inventory from scratch at two market events.
LAPLACE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Aquinas
L'Observateur

Katherine Anne Haydel Hauk

Katherine Anne Haydel Hauk, age 75, went to Heaven on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. She was born in Lyons, LA and spent most of her life in LaPlace, LA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Marguerite Haydel and her brothers, Trent Haydel and Billy Haydel. She...
LAPLACE, LA
L'Observateur

Graves Secures Billions in New Flood Protection and Other Water Infrastructure Investment Approvals

WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Congressman Garret Graves (South Louisiana) secured the approval of billions of dollars in new flood control, ports, inland waterways, hurricane protection, coastal restoration and other infrastructure improvements for Louisiana in the Water Resources Development Act of 2022 (WRDA). WRDA will authorize water resources infrastructure projects and dictate how those investments are selected, prioritized and carried out. Louisiana alone represents 30 percent of the total US portfolio of water infrastructure and management projects in the United States — and one of the most important and complex in the world.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

Coast Guard medevacs crewmember from bulk carrier vessel near New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard medevaced a 28-year-old male crewmember Tuesday from a bulk carrier vessel near New Orleans. Coast Guard Sector New Orleans watchstanders received notification by personnel aboard the bulk carrier vessel UBC Stavanger that a crewmember was reportedly experiencing pain from an electrical incident that had occurred. Watchstanders then coordinated a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew to respond.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#State Champs#Comets#Division Iii
L'Observateur

SCSO makes arrest in death of St. Rose man

Sheriff Champagne announces that an arrest was made in the death of Morlon Vinnett that occurred Friday, May 20, 2022, at approximately 11:30 pm. On Friday, May 20, 2022, at approximately 11:30 pm, deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a deceased male located in a parking lot in the 100 block of St. Rose Avenue in St. Rose, LA.
SAINT ROSE, LA
L'Observateur

Ama, Hahnville Drainage Town Hall May 26

Hahnville, LA – St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell, Department of Public Works officials, T. Baker Smith and members of the St. Charles Parish Council will hold a town hall meeting in the Edward A. Dufresne Community Center on Thursday, May 26, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to discuss the findings of the Master Drainage Plan and projects to come from it specific to the Ama and Hahnville area.
HAHNVILLE, LA
L'Observateur

Three Men Cited for Oyster Violations in Terrebonne Parish

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited three Houma men for alleged oyster fishing violations in Terrebonne Parish on May 19. Agents cited Travis E. Torres, 26, Angel C Torres, 42, and Diego H. Guzman, 21, for taking oysters during a closed season on the Sister Lake Public Oyster Seed Reservation.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Swim-a-Thon to raise money for children’s cancer charity

New Orleans — The Brooke Erin Posey Foundation proudly announces that they will hold their annual Swim-a-Thon and Family Fun-raiser on June 18, 2022 from 9am to 3pm at the Southern Yacht Club located at 105 N. Roadway, New Orleans, LA 70124. The event will raise money for Kids Join the Fight, a non-profit that supports children and families fighting pediatric cancer.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Sports
L'Observateur

Louisiana Joins National “Internet for All” Initiative to Bring Affordable, Reliable High-Speed Internet to Everyone

BATON ROUGE — Today, Governor John Bel Edwards and the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that Louisiana has signed on to participate in the “Internet for All” initiative, which will invest $65 billion to provide affordable, reliable, high-speed internet for everyone in America by the end of the decade.
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks information regarding attempted robbery/carjacking

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking anyone with information about an attempted armed robbery/carjacking which occurred in Loranger on Tuesday afternoon. Just after 4:30 PM on May 17, 2022, a female shopper was attempting to leave the Dollar General Store on Highway 40 in Loranger when an unknown male approached her vehicle and attempted to rob her. The victim had just exited the store and was sitting in the driver’s seat preparing to leave. As the victim was facing the passenger seat adjusting her personal belongings, she turned back around to discover the male standing in her open driver’s doorway. The male then brandished a handgun, pointed it at her and demanded the keys to her vehicle. The victim managed to get away from the suspect and relocated inside the store and called for help. The suspect then fled the area in an unknown direction.
LORANGER, LA
L'Observateur

Houma Man Indicted for Violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DARRIUS NEVILLE, age 26, a resident of Houma, Louisiana, was charged May 5, 2022, in a one-count sealed indictment by a federal grand jury with distribution of heroin in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(B), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. The indictment was unsealed on May 12, 2022.
HOUMA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy