STATE CHAMPS x2: Comets win baseball finals days after receiving football championship rings

Kathryn Riggs (Bachman) Page, age 76, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Gonzales, Louisiana. She was born June 10, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois to t. he late Margaret Truesdell and Charles Edward Bachman. Kathryn lived in Gonzales, Louisiana for the last 12 years so she could be closer to her children and grandchildren. After spending her early childhood in Belgium and Germany, she moved to Baton Rouge and attended LSU. There she met her husband of 56 years and they moved to Laplace in 1973. She was an active member in several civic organizations, such as Alliance for Improved Government, The Laplace Newcomers Group, Community Improvement Association, LaPlace Jaycees Woman’s Auxiliary, Home Rule Charter Commission for St. John the Baptist Parish, and was an elected member of the East St. John Parish School Board. When her children were little, Kathryn was a homemaker and returned to college and got a master’s degree from UNO in history as an archivist. She was an adjunct professor at UNO, teaching classes in woman’s history and a curator of special projects for the Louisiana State Museum at the Mint in New Orleans, Louisiana. But what she loved the most was her role as Nana to her 6 grandchildren and her grand niece and nephews. Kathryn loved making clothes for her grandkids, as well as their dolls and barbies. She made blankets for pet shelters, knitted baby blankets and made amazing hardanger christmas ornaments to be cherished for years. Kathryn enjoyed traveling, and she brought her grandchildren, one per summer, to Connecticut over the summers when they turned 12 so they could get a chance to spend Individual time getting to know her sister, niece and nephew’s families.

GONZALES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO