UPDATE, 5/19/22, 10:47 p.m.: Carencro Police confirmed this morning that last night’s shooting death involved a dispute between a father and son. Cuba Valliere, 70, of Carencro, is in police custody after he allegedly shot his son, Terrence Valliere, 34, of Carencro. According to Carencro Police Chief David Anderson, Terrence Valliere allegedly pulled a knife on his father, leading to the shooting. Anderson noted it will be up to the district attorney’s office as to which charges Cuba Valliere faces, if any.

CARENCRO, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO