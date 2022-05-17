ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

Warm Handoff Program now available

By The Valley Ledger
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLamont McClure and the Northampton County Division of Mental Health announce a new program which became available on May 16, 2022—the Warm Handoff Program. The program will serve suicide attempt survivors who are inpatients in the behavioral health unit at Lehigh Valley Hospital–Muhlenberg (LVHN-Muhlenberg). Upon discharge, Northampton County residents...

thevalleyledger.com

Treasury Department cites Northampton County for success with ERAP program

Northampton County has been cited on the Federal Treasury website for its successful use of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). To prevent evictions, the County hired tenant navigators to complete networking within the courts and work to connect tenants to social services through a variety of partnerships. “Our Department...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
beckersasc.com

Pennsylvania outpatient orthopedic facility gets green light

The South Whitehall Township Planning Commission approved a construction plan for an outpatient facility in Allentown, Pa., local news source WFMZ reported May 19. St. Luke's University Hospital- Bethlehem Campus proposed the two-story, 52,571-square-foot medical building, to be called St. Luke's West End Medical Center Short Stay Facility. The center will be used as an orthopedic hospital, according to St. Luke's officials.
ALLENTOWN, PA
thevalleyledger.com

May 22, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley

Help turn tongues blue for the 35th Annual Blueberry Festival on July 16th and 17th, hosted by Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites. Two shifts per day are available and volunteers get a t-shirt and free piece of pie or ice cream scoop. Spots also available for set up during the week before and market- to-go/clean up during the week after. Minimum age 16 or 15 with adult. Contact Tavia Minnich, 610- 6916055, tminnich@historicbethlehem.org. Website link- www.volunteerlv.org/opportunity/a0C4z00000QypXiEAJ.
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Communities In Schools of Eastern Pennsylvania Announces Champion of Education Award

This year’s award recipient is Dr. Joseph Roy, Superintendent of Bethlehem Area School District. Allentown, PA (May 20, 2022)- This year, the Communities in Schools of Eastern Pennsylvania (CISEasternPA) Champion of Education award returns since before the Covid outbreak. The award recognizes a recipient for excellence in education services as well as support and collaboration with the organization. On Thursday, May 26th, 2022, at Historic Laros Estate in Bethlehem, the non-profit organization will award the 2022 award to Dr. Joseph Roy, Superintendent of the Bethlehem Area School District (BASD).
BETHLEHEM, PA
wlvr.org

The number of new COVID cases locally has spiked dramatically

The Lehigh Valley is a national hotspot for covid transmission as cases spike across the northeastern U.S., according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). If it seems like a lot of people have COVID-19 in the Valley right now, it’s because they probably...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times News

Carbon County District Attorney: Being an adult has legal consequences

Actions have consequences. Lehighton Area High School seniors were made aware of this during a Stepping Out program held in the school cafeteria Thursday morning. Carbon County District Attorney Michael Greek and Assistant District Attorney Cynthia Hatton spoke to the graduating students who will soon step out into the world as adults.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

Here's what's happening at businesses around the Lehigh Valley and beyond. Il Gaetano Ristorante held a ribbon-cutting Friday at its 665 Columbus Ave., Phillipsburg, location. The restaurant is under new administration and has a new menu, including salads ($7 to $9), pasta ($15 to $23), and a range of antipasti, chicken, veal and fish dishes from about $15 to $25.
EASTON, PA
Daily Voice

House Struck By Lightning In MontCo: Officials

A house was struck by lightning in Montgomery County, officials confirmed. A washing machine was smoking after the 3:50 p.m. incident, Montgomery County Public Affairs Coordinator Todd Stieritz told Daily Voice. No injuries were reported. A severe tornado watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Most of Delaware Valley in CDC's high COVID transmission category

PHILADELPHIA - As COVID-19 cases surge in the northeast, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention elevated nearly all the Delaware Valley to its high transmission category. Southeastern Pennsylvania counties, except Philadelphia and Berks, are currently shaded in orange on the CDC's transmission map. Meanwhile, Delaware Valley counties in New...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. food preparation plant set to lay off more than 200 in July

More than 200 people at a Moosic food preparation plant will lose their jobs this summer, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry. Effective July 17, Preferred Meals Systems Inc., will lay off 217 people at its facility at 4135 Birney Ave. and 120 people in Philadelphia, according to a notice filed Friday in accordance with the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.
MOOSIC, PA
bctv.org

Reading Hospital Physician Elected to National Board

Mark B. Woodland, MS, MD, Chair, Department of OB/GYN Will Serve Two-Year Term. Mark B. Woodland, MS, MD, Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Reading Hospital – Tower Health and a Professor and an Academic Chair for Drexel University College of Medicine, was elected to serve a two-year term on the Board of the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) during the FSMB’s Annual Meeting in New Orleans, La., April 28-30.
READING, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Wind Creek waited too long to address issue of unattended kids at casino | Turkeys & Trophies

Enacting a plan to ensure children aren’t left unattended on a casino property is a great idea, but it’s astonishing that it took 147 incidents involving 268 children over four years at one site for the plan to be developed. That’s our takeaway from the announcement this week that Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem is putting new measures in place to not only deter parents or guardians from leaving kids alone, but detecting incidents as well. To be fair to Wind Creek, Las Vegas Sands owned the casino for part of the four years assessed and deserves some criticism. Blame for the delay in not only enacting the plan, but publicly acknowledging the severity of the problem, also falls on the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, which has regulatory oversight of the casino and should have been pressing this issue much sooner. Even the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office, which has jurisdiction over prosecution of criminal activity at the casino, seemed caught off guard by the announcement. The assistant district attorney who handles child abuse cases said neither Wind Creek nor the liquor control board contacted the office about the issue. This was a major oversight considering the role law enforcement could have as a deterrent. As for what’s in Wind Creek’s plan, there will be more signage in and around the casino, increased training for staff, and mobile patrols in parking areas and foot patrols inside by outside security. This is a good start. It would have been better had it happened long before the number of unattended children surpassed 100.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

4 Montgomery County School Districts To Require Masks Again Due To County’s COVID-19 Level

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — It’s time to wear your mask again in four local school districts. Norristown, Cheltenham, Lower Merion, and Lower Moreland schools are telling students and staff to wear them in the classrooms and on the buses. “Please remember to send your child to school with a mask. If your child doesn’t have a mask, they are available in the nurse’s suite. Once the county has returned to ‘medium’ on the data tracker, the district will pivot back to ‘mask recommended.’ We are still offering Test to Stay and Mask to Stay for eligible students and staff,” Cheltenham...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

COMMUNITIES IN SCHOOLS CELEBRATES NEARLY 100 HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATES AT ANNUAL “READY, SET, GRADUATE!” EVENT, PRESENTED BY OLYMPUS

Scholarships Awarded and Four-Time Olympian Presents Keynote. ALLENTOWN, PA— Four-time Olympian “Joetta” will be the keynote speaker at the annual Communities In Schools Eastern Pennsylvania (CIS) “Ready, Set, Graduate!” celebration. Presented annually by Olympus, this event lauds graduating seniors from eight high schools in Lehigh, Northampton, and Berks counties. This will be the first time the event will be held in-person since prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.
ALLENTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Abington’s Attorney General Josh Shapiro Files Court Statement in Support of William Penn Lawsuit

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.Image via Tom Gralish, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Pennsylvania is not adequately funding public education and it’s violating its constitution, states Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who also happens to be the Democratic candidate for governor and from Abington, Montgomery County, writes Maddie Hanna for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

