Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Shooter's Gun Littered with Racist Writings

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man responsible for slaughtering 10 people at a Buffalo grocery store left no question ... his attack was racially motivated, as evidenced by the hateful messaging emblazoned on his gun. 18-year-old Payton Gendron descended on the Tops store with a black Bushmaster XM-15...

Slain Buffalo Security Guard's GoFundMe Targeted by Scammer

In another gut punch for the family of the Buffalo security guard killed in the mass shooting, a scammer allegedly tried to steal thousands of dollars from their crowdfunding account. Here's the deal ... there's an official GoFundMe for the family of Aaron Salter Jr., the retired police officer who...
Calm after the racist storm, Buffalo shootings cease following massacre

Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said his officers are focusing on guns. “What drives the violence is guns,” Gramaglia stated during a news conference before the Tops shooting. Eight days before the self-avowed white supremacist Payton Gendron’s mass shooting in Buffalo, detectives laid out a hoard of weaponry that...
The Family Of The Buffalo Mass Shooting Killer Blames It On COVID-19

Most of us are still trying to understand how a person can have so much hate in their heart to drive over 200 miles to target people, just because of their skin color and zip code. Now, this. Family members of Payton Gendron, the mass murderer who committed the hate crime at the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, are blaming COVID-19 for his horrific crimes. Yes, you read that right. Two of his extended family members spoke out and tried to excuse the heinous, deadly mass shooting on a virus that 82 million other Americans contracted. I haven't heard of one other case where a person got infected with COVID-19 and then picked up an assault rifle and targeted a specific race, with the goal of killing as many people as possible. Maybe I missed that news report.
Some teachers feel silenced on racist mass shooting in Buffalo

Ruyvette Townsend and her colleagues spent the past week comforting students at Leonardo da Vinci High School in Buffalo, New York, after last weekend’s mass shooting at Tops Friendly Supermarket. The young people at her high school were encouraged to take part in “circle time” where they share their...
SCOTUS to rule on NY concealed carry law following Buffalo shooting

Following a racially motivated massacre in Buffalo, NY, Democrats have been calling for gun reform, however, the Supreme Court could do more harm than good if they rule against New York’s concealed carry law. Founder of Moms Demand Action Shannon Watts joins Zerlina Maxwell to discuss. May 20, 2022.
