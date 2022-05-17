MSU’s Christie going pro

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The latest ranking of U.S. News and World Report’s “150 best cities in America to live” has been released. Six cities from the Wolverine State made the list, with Kalamazoo in the top 50 at #40. The article said that “Kalamazoo is as fun and quirky as its unusual name suggests.”
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Western Michigan University Board has approved major renovations at Dunbar Hall, which has been one of the most-used buildings on campus for the last half century. Most students in the School of Arts and Sciences at Western have spent many hours there. But...
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A cyberattack that knocked the Kalamazoo Valley Community College computer network offline Monday has now delayed the second summer semester at the college. With email, online classes, and online portions of in-person classes inaccessible, KVCC announced Thursday that the second summer semester will now...
LANSING, MI — Lansing police have found two rifles in a park that had been stolen from Charlotte. Witnesses told police they saw a group of boys walking in a neighborhood with one carrying a rifle, and they tried to hide the weapons in a park near Lansing’s Riddle Elementary School before police arrived. That’s near the 200 block of S. Jenison Ave.
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — After a successful pilot program in 2021, the City of Kalamazoo is partnering with the Kalamazoo Conservation District to expand scrap tire collection for residents of the city of Kalamazoo and Kalamazoo County. Officials say there will be four opportunities to recycle scrap tires,...
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Another milestone has been reached in the construction of Kalamazoo County’s new Downtown Justice Complex with the “Topping Off” of the building’s steel skeleton Thursday. A number of dignitaries from the courts, the county and City of Kalamazoo were on...
BETHEL TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – One person is dead following a crash involving an SUV and a pick-up truck in Branch County’s Bethel Township late Friday afternoon. The fatal accident occurred at the intersection of Gilead Lake Road and Sikorski Road Friday around 5:35 p.m. Michigan State Police...
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Milestone Senior Services, formerly Senior Services of Southwest Michigan, announced Thursday their New Home, New Hope campaign, a fundraising effort to renovate and expand their headquarters at 918 Jasper Street in Kalamazoo. At a special gathering at the Warner Building in downtown Kalamazoo, the...
MARCELLUS TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Multiple vehicles were involved in a Cass County crash Friday, including a Marcellus School District bus. The crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. Friday on M-40 Hwy, south of Brody Rd in Marcellus Township. According to a release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office,...
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The Calhoun County Board of Commissioners approved financing and design work on Thursday for what some are calling a much needed project, the renovation of the County’s Juvenile Home which was built in the mid 1950’s. Calhoun County Administrator Kelli Scott says...
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A murder suspect is in custody, after Kalamazoo police say he shot and killed a woman in her home Friday, prompting an Amber Alert for his and the woman’s 1-year-old child. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley says 32-year-old Eric James...
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Battle Creek Police arrested 11 young men and recovered a large amount of marijuana products, several guns, other narcotics, and a stolen car after a joint investigation with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety on Thursday, May 19. Authorities say it happened around...
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department Environmental Health staff will be setting several mosquito traps throughout Kalamazoo County from now until September to capture and identify potential disease carrying mosquitoes. Health staff say the data collected is reported to the Michigan Department...
VOLINA TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Cass County deputies responded to a single vehicle crash on Saturday, May 21, around 5:20 p.m. The crash happened on Church Street near Hathaway Road in Volinia Township. Deputies identified the driver as 21-year-old Seth Lamarbe of Marcellus. Initial investigation showed that Lamarbe...
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Statistics say mail carriers in the state were attacked by a dog more than 250 times in 2020, putting Michigan up there in the top 10 states for dog attacks. And for local Kalamazoo area mail carriers, one bite is too many. On Tuesday,...
