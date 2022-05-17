MSU’s Christie going pro

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The latest ranking of U.S. News and World Report’s “150 best cities in America to live” has been released. Six cities from the Wolverine State made the list, with Kalamazoo in the top 50 at #40. The article said that “Kalamazoo is as fun and quirky as its unusual name suggests.”

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO