East Lansing, MI

MSU’s Christie going pro

By Randy Stine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST LANSING, MI — Max Christie will not set foot on the Breslin Center floor to play...

AUDIO: WMU’s Dunbar Hall unrecognizable as renovations are underway

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Western Michigan University Board has approved major renovations at Dunbar Hall, which has been one of the most-used buildings on campus for the last half century. Most students in the School of Arts and Sciences at Western have spent many hours there. But...
KALAMAZOO, MI
KVCC forced to delay start of second summer semester due to cyber attack

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A cyberattack that knocked the Kalamazoo Valley Community College computer network offline Monday has now delayed the second summer semester at the college. With email, online classes, and online portions of in-person classes inaccessible, KVCC announced Thursday that the second summer semester will now...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Stolen rifles found in Lansing park

LANSING, MI — Lansing police have found two rifles in a park that had been stolen from Charlotte. Witnesses told police they saw a group of boys walking in a neighborhood with one carrying a rifle, and they tried to hide the weapons in a park near Lansing’s Riddle Elementary School before police arrived. That’s near the 200 block of S. Jenison Ave.
LANSING, MI
School bus involved in multi-vehicle crash in Cass County Friday

MARCELLUS TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Multiple vehicles were involved in a Cass County crash Friday, including a Marcellus School District bus. The crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. Friday on M-40 Hwy, south of Brody Rd in Marcellus Township. According to a release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office,...
CASS COUNTY, MI
Work on Juvenile Home approved by Calhoun Board of Commissioners

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The Calhoun County Board of Commissioners approved financing and design work on Thursday for what some are calling a much needed project, the renovation of the County’s Juvenile Home which was built in the mid 1950’s. Calhoun County Administrator Kelli Scott says...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo County conducting mosquito surveillance now through September

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department Environmental Health staff will be setting several mosquito traps throughout Kalamazoo County from now until September to capture and identify potential disease carrying mosquitoes. Health staff say the data collected is reported to the Michigan Department...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Cass County deputies citing speed as a factor in single vehicle crash

VOLINA TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Cass County deputies responded to a single vehicle crash on Saturday, May 21, around 5:20 p.m. The crash happened on Church Street near Hathaway Road in Volinia Township. Deputies identified the driver as 21-year-old Seth Lamarbe of Marcellus. Initial investigation showed that Lamarbe...

