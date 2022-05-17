ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deep Run, NC

Obituary: Dianne Potter Tyndall

By Pink Hill Funeral Home
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDianne Potter Tyndall left this earthly estate on May 16, 2022. Dianne was born October 29, 1950 feet first into this world to Lemuel Jerry Potter Sr and Gertie Mae Howard. She has two brothers “Boy”Potter (deceased) and Lemuel Jerry Potter Jr (wife Dolores Potter) who was born exactly 4 years...

Rochelle Middle School collaborates on Kinston mural

Local artist Seraphim Smith is creating a mural that encompasses the waterBEST logo, the City of Kinston, and the children of the community. waterBEST reached out to Smith after seeing the Kinston Okra Mural on South Queen and Shine Street, and asked him to submit a drawing for a mural for the waterBEST Kinston building where they bottle their water.
KINSTON, NC
Cooking with Tammy Kelly: Enjoy Fresh Coastal North Carolina Shrimp!

We are a blessed bunch here in Eastern North Carolina, the Crystal Coast is just down the road and that means we are only a short distance away from fresh local seafood! Being close by also means our local markets are able to carry only the freshest seafood as well. It’s always time for sweet, salty Carteret County Shrimp. Give these recipes a try!
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
Public Notice: Jones County Public Schools - Child Find

North Carolina has a continuing CHILD FIND procedure in place to locate all children with disabilities residing in the State, including children with disabilities attending private schools, regardless of the severity of their disability, and who are in need of special education and related services. This effort, also, includes highly mobile children with disabilities (such as migrant and homeless children) and children who are suspected of being a child with a disability and in need of special education, even though they are advancing from grade to grade. The purpose of this procedure is to enhance public understanding of exceptional children and youth with special needs, to identify and locate the children and youth, and to inform the public of available services.
JONES COUNTY, NC
City
Deep Run, NC
Help wanted: Lenoir Community College - Accounting Technician

The Accounting Technician - Accounts Payable is responsible for the processing of all invoices and ensuring timely and accurate payment of invoices in accordance with the College's policies and procedures. This position will remain open until filled. The duties of the Accounting Technician - Accounts Payable include, but are not...
KINSTON, NC
Pink Hill hosts spring festival and classic car show

Official Pink Hill and Community posted the following on their Facebook page:. May 21st we are bringing the 1st annual Spring Festival to downtown Pink Hill along with the Great Pink Hill Volunteer Fire department from 10am to 3pm. The Fire Department will be selling their awesome BBQ plates, we...
PINK HILL, NC
Help wanted: City of Kinston - Sanitation Equipment Operator

Description: Performs semiskilled work operating solid waste collection and transport equipment, and related work as required. Work is performed under the moderate supervision of the assigned Crew Supervisor and Environmental Services Superintendent. Limited supervision is exercised over assigned personnel. Essential Functions Drives trucks over prescribed routes to collect refuse and trash and to transport it to prescribed disposal areas. Operates a packer truck equipped with a hydraulic mechanism to pack and dump refuse. Operates specialized machinery to facilitate collection of refuse, trash, limbs, leaves, etc. Supervises subordinates crew members; instructs new employees in proper collection methods to ensure efficiency and safety. Participates in cleaning, care and maintenance of equipment; conducts safety checks prior to operating equipment. Operates a variety of motorized equipment to assist other divisions within the department. Performs related tasks as required.
KINSTON, NC
Greene County High School Class of 2022 senior walk

Greene County High School seniors walked the halls of the five different Greene County schools dressed in their cap and gown. In addition to this tradition being a morale booster for the end of the school year, this also gives children a glimpse into what it will look like when they graduate. It is also an opportunity for the graduating class to see some of their old teachers that have helped them reach this milestone.
GREENE COUNTY, NC
Jesus Christ
Farmers Market update for May 21, 2022

THIS SATURDAY: The timing of this event is perfect ... just when our summer bounty is about to explode! Kelly will give you pointers on how to preserve produce and perhaps beat those staggering grocery store prices. Porter Farms: ( Jamie Porter ) More freshly dug potatoes, tomatoes, zucchini. squash,...
KINSTON, NC

