Burlington, CT

DEEP provides update on orphaned bear cubs

By Rob Polansky, Roger Susanin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - State environmental officials provided an update on bear cubs following the shooting death of their mother in Newtown. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection scheduled a news conference for 10 a.m. at Sessions Woods Wildlife Management Area in Burlington. DEEP recapped its efforts to...

